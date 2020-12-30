Patton provides spark off bench as Legacy pull away from Williston

Ben Patton prefers to come off the bench.
Providing instant offense off the pine like the senior guard is for the Legacy Sabers, there's no reason to mess with success.
Patton scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half as Legacy won its third straight game with an 81-45 victory over Williston on Wednesday afternoon at Haussler Gym.
"I don't worry about starting or coming off the bench. Personally for me, I feel more comfortable coming off the bench," said Patton, who is averaging 8 points per game on better than 50% shooting. "I feel like when I come into the game, it's my job to change the energy and just do whatever I can to help our team be successful."
Jason Horner, head coach of the Sabers, said it's been mission accomplished so far.
"Ben's a great athlete but he's more comfortable coming off the bench and that's rare for kids," Horner said. "Most kids want to start but you can only start five. Ben's a multi-dimensional kid in that he can score at the rim and he can hit the 3. We're very happy to have a player with his ability coming off the bench."
Legacy jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the game, which was delayed about 45 minutes due to travel problems Williston had getting to Bismarck.
After a scoring lull allowed the Coyotes to hang around in the first half, Patton picked up the slack. The firmly-built, three-sport performer at LHS, scored half of the Sabers' points in a 14-2 run, which pushed their lead from 21-15 to 35-17 2 minutes before halftime. Patton drove through traffic twice to score and knocked down a 3-pointer to get the limited fans allowed into the gym, and Legacy's bench, jazzed up.
"Energy plays a huge part and this year with no fans we're having to create our own," Patton said. "It's up to us now instead of having that energy you get from having fans in the stands. We have to come out and set the tone."
Much like Tuesday's win over Watford City, the result was never in doubt. Williston put up a better fight, but the Sabers' depth -- even without leading scorer Nick Kupfer (quarantine) -- will be tough for most teams to handle.
"We have a lot of good players and it makes for competitive practices," Patton said. "We get after it pretty good in practice but the ultimate goal is to funnel it all toward the games so that when we get here, the arrows are pointed in the same direction."
For the second game in a row, 12 Sabers scored with junior Zander Albers leading the way with 20 points. The talented 6-4 junior can rise over almost anybody and score inside, or step back and knock down shots from deep as he did twice Wednesday with a pair of 3-pointers.
"One of my favorite things is when the ball goes up in the air on a missed shot and he comes streaking into the line of sight and grabs the rebound. I think that's just beautiful," Horner said of athletic Albers. "He's a gifted player and he's only going to get better."
The Sabers forced Williston into 26 turnovers, one day after Watford City was charged with 34 turnovers. Legacy's full-court pressure was the primary culprit, which is a new wrinkle.
"I'm going to be honest, it's out of my comfort zone. I'm a half-court defense kind of guy. Going to a press is out of my comfort zone, but if you're going to demand kids to come out of their comfort zone, you have to be willing to do the same," Horner said. "It forces you to focus on the next play. You have to get right back in it whether the previous play was good or bad. And it's generating energy for us as well. It's worked well so far."
Keagen Woodbury added nine points for the Sabers despite sitting much of the first half with two fouls. Versatile junior guard Joey Buzalsky added eight points and four steals.
Kadin Finders, one of five sophomores to score for Williston, had 10 points. Aalijah Sowell, a junior, also had 10.
The Sabers play their third game of the week on Saturday in Belcourt against Turtle Mountain (0-1).
Patton, a top pitcher for Legacy High and the Govs baseball teams during the spring and summer, said the Sabers are not looking past any opponent.
"The elephant in the room is making it to state. Of course that's our goal, but this year I think it's easier to break it down," said Patton, who will attend Jamestown and play baseball for the Jimmies next year. "We're just trying to get better every day doing the little things, that way we won't miss things that could cause us to dump a game we shouldn't.
"If we continue to do what we've been doing, I think we'll be there at the end."
