Patton provides spark off bench as Legacy pull away from Williston

"Energy plays a huge part and this year with no fans we're having to create our own," Patton said. "It's up to us now instead of having that energy you get from having fans in the stands. We have to come out and set the tone."

Much like Tuesday's win over Watford City, the result was never in doubt. Williston put up a better fight, but the Sabers' depth -- even without leading scorer Nick Kupfer (quarantine) -- will be tough for most teams to handle.

"We have a lot of good players and it makes for competitive practices," Patton said. "We get after it pretty good in practice but the ultimate goal is to funnel it all toward the games so that when we get here, the arrows are pointed in the same direction."

For the second game in a row, 12 Sabers scored with junior Zander Albers leading the way with 20 points. The talented 6-4 junior can rise over almost anybody and score inside, or step back and knock down shots from deep as he did twice Wednesday with a pair of 3-pointers.

"One of my favorite things is when the ball goes up in the air on a missed shot and he comes streaking into the line of sight and grabs the rebound. I think that's just beautiful," Horner said of athletic Albers. "He's a gifted player and he's only going to get better."