Patton, Govs walk it off against Grand Forks

Before Ben Patton's last at bat on Tuesday, it had been a rare off day for the Bismarck Governors standout.

Given one more chance, the University of Jamestown recruit came through.

Tied 5-5 with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Patton lined a single into center field to score Noah Riedinger to lift the Govs to a 6-5 victory over Grand Forks in opening-round play of the state Class AA Legion baseball tournament in Mandan.

Before his last at bat, Patton had been 0-for-3 at the plate and had an uncharacteristically short start on the mound of just three innings.

"I always try to prepare myself to think that no matter what sporting event it is, it's never the biggest shot or the biggest at bat or the biggest pitch, it's just the next one," said the typically deep-thinking Patton. "I don't ever try to put extra pressure on myself. In that scenario, the worst thing that happens is I don't get a hit and then the next inning we have our 2-3-4 hitters coming up and we probably find a way to score then."

Patton's walkoff winner capped a gutty win by the Govs. Grand Forks scored four runs in the top of the first and it was all uphill from there for manager Mike Skytland's team.