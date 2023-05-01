Winning has become contagious at Des Lacs-Burlington.

After a fourth-place finish at the state Class B baseball tournament in Fargo last spring, the Lakers have not slowed down.

Last fall, DLB went 6-3 and advanced to the 11B football playoffs. Another fourth-place state tournament finish followed, this time in basketball at the Bismarck Event Center. With a big chunk of last year's 16-4 baseball team back, the good times have kept rolling this so far this spring for the Lakers.

"Having those experiences, getting a taste of success does go a long way," DLB coach BJ Karhoff said. "These kids have been able to feed off of that and build momentum and keep things rolling in the right direction."

The Lakers are off to a 9-2-1 start and are 7-0 in Region games.

With the weather just now finally starting to act like spring, the start to the season was interesting.

Their first two games of the season were played at Minot's Corbett Field against Stanley. Their first home games against Stanley required snow-blowing and shoveling off the field day day before. From there, they traveled to Lansford to face Renville County. The field conditions required everyone to keep their heads on a swivel.

"That was interesting. You'd have guys chasing balls in the outfield around snow drifts," Karhoff said. "Our kids just really want to play."

The Lakers are scoring in bunches, and allowing little. They're averaging nearly 11 runs per game, while allowing less than three.

Rylan Olson, Carson Yale and Ty Hughes have each had four-RBI games already.

Yale is the Lakers' ace. The 6-9 right-hander casts an imposing figure on the mound. In the state tournament quarterfinals last year against Central Cass, Yale fired a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.

"Carson's a very good pitcher," Karhoff said. "We're fairly deep pitching-wise. We're not going to overpower teams, but our guys throw strikes and that gives you a chance."

Paxton Ystaas, the Lakers' quarterback in football and point guard in basketball, also is a key arm. When he's not pitching, Ystaas plays shortstop. Yale, an all-state basketball player headed to Minot State in the fall, occupies center field.

Olson, a lefty, and junior Braylon Fisher, also are quality options on the mound. Yale, Ystaas, Olson, Fisher and Hughes were the starting five for the basketball team.

"Most of our guys play two or three sports. They're just really good athletes," Karhoff said. "They're used to having success. They work hard and it's paid off in how they've done."

Sophomores Jake Schaefer and Drew Roedocker share catching duties. Hughes, a junior, plays all over the diamond. AJ Kilbourn, a sophomore, sees time around the infield and on the mound. Yale, Olson, Brenden Hedges and Brycen Rosencrans are the Lakers' seniors.

"We're still fairly young. We have the four seniors, but we have a pretty nice group of young players too with the sophomores and freshmen," Karhoff said.

After starting their season in Minot, the Lakers would like to finish there, too. Corbett Field hosts the state tournament June 1-3.

Earning a return trip to state will not be easy. Renville County (3-1) and Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central (5-1) are perennially strong teams off to fast starts. The Lakers do get the benefit of hosting the region tournament, however.

"The guys have high expectations that are realistic, but it's hard to get to where we want to go," Karhoff said. "It would be nice if the weather would cooperate a little better for everyone's sake. You want to have some consistency in getting outside and playing games so that hopefully we're playing our best when it matters the most."