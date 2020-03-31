You are the owner of this article.
NDHSAA votes to indefinitely suspend spring sports season
NDHSAA votes to indefinitely suspend spring sports season

The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted to extend the suspension of the spring sports season indefinitely on Tuesday.

The decision was made in accordance with Gov. Doug Burgum's executive order requiring the closure of all public and non-public K-12 schools until further notice.

Additionally, the Board’s tournament committee will meet to review currently suspended winter basketball state tournaments then report back to the Board on the matter April 14.

