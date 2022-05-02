Mystics sweep DCTC, finish regular season 33-4

Bismarck State College won both ways Monday.

The Mystics, averaging nearly 11 runs per game, swept Dakota County Technical College 1-0 and 11-2, in what felt like a tune-up for the postseason.

"This whole last week has felt like tournament baseball," said BSC head coach Michael Keeran. "We played eight games in five days against some good teams. This was really good preparation for what we have coming up."

The Mystics, who finished the regular season with a sparkling 33-4 record, are the No. 1 seed for the Mon-Dak Conference Tournament this weekend in Miles, Mont. While many of BSC's 33 wins this season have been beat-downs, having to win close games will come in handy as the stakes rises.

"There are going to be games where you need to grind out at-bats, make adjustments because you're not going to score 15 runs every game," Keeran said. "Our guys understand that. Sometimes they get a little frustrated when they look up at the board and don't see a bunch of crooked numbers, but hey, they still did a really good job of finding ways to win competitive ballgames."

Game 2 Monday at Mandan Municipal Ballpark was pretty standard for the mashing Mystics.

All-American Kyle Leapaldt clubbed two home runs and drove in four as part of a 4-for-4 game. Leapaldt also doubled and scored four times.

"He's had another great season," Keeran said of the Carrington, N.D., product. "You just kind of look up and you're like, 'Oh, he's 4-for-4 with two bombs.' Not that you expect games like that, but with him, it's not really surprising."

Logan Grant, having an All-American-caliber season, went 3-for-3 with a pair of two-run doubles, pushing his team-leading RBI total to 64.

"He's so clutch. If there are guys on base, it seems like he almost always drives them in," Keeran said.

Tory Nelson, hitting in the 9-hole, added two hits in the win, including a double and an RBI. Dario Alexander, hitting seventh, blasted his first home run of the season.

"Darion kind of gets lost because we have all these guys hitting around .500, but he's been really good," Keeran said. "He can do damage."

The Mystics' pitching was stellar all day.

In Game 2, Mike Hallquist went the first 3 2/3 innings. Ryan Hulke, took over in the fourth and threw 2 1/3 scoreless.

"We had Mike on a pitch-count. Ryan came in and did a great job. We were really happy with how he threw the ball," Keeran said of Hulke.

In the first game, DCTC held the Mystics to just one run. Turns out, that's all they needed.

Mac Bierman started on the mound and allowed almost nothing. The right-hander from LaMoure, N.D., surrendered just one hit over four stellar innings. He struck out six and walked nobody.

BSC's D-I ace got the ball next. Carter Rost, headed to Wichita State next season, allowed just two hits, fanned four and earned the save.

"We had them on a pitch count. We wanted to get them a few innings just to keep them sharp," Keeran said. "We pitched really well all weekend. We used a lot of different arms and they looked good. Depth on the mound is really important this time of year especially."

The two victories gave Keeran 200 in his young coaching career, 62 of those Ws have come in just two seasons at BSC, including a winning percentage of .816.

"We've had a lot of really good players. It's a dedicated, talented group and it's a blast coaching them," he said. "We're hoping to keep this going as long as we can."

The Mystics' first game in Miles is Saturday. They'll play the winner of Friday's game between No. 4 Miles and No. 5 Lake Region State. No. 3 Williston and No. 6 Dakota College-Bottineau play the other game Friday. The top-seeded Mystics and Dawson, seeded second, get byes. The tournament runs through Sunday. The top three teams advance to Region XIII tournament next week.

