After a sizzling start to the season, the Bismarck State College baseball team has been forced to shut it down. At least in terms of games.

The Mystics sprinted to a 9-1 start in Tucson, Ariz., pounding their opponents for 113 runs in 10 games. However, the last of those games was on March 18. Since then, nothing, thanks to winter weather in spring.

"We've love to be outside playing games, but this year, that's not a realty," head coach Jaden Scott said. "We're doing what we can to stay sharp, trying to simulate game situations as best we can. Our players have stayed locked in. When we're able to play, we'll be ready."

Scott is hoping that will be this weekend. A trip to eastern Montana is planned. The Mystics are scheduled to play at Miles (Mont.) on Friday, NDSCS on Saturday in Miles and Lake Region State College Sunday in Glendive.

In the meantime, they've been able to get onto the Community Bowl turf, until the latest storm. The Armory and Sanford Power also have been indoor refuges.

"We're super fortunate Jim Haussler cleared (the Bowl) off and we were able to get outside a few times. That was huge," Scott said.

The last thing the Mystics wanted was three weeks off. They won their first nine games in Tucson, many of them blowouts.

Their team batting average is nearly .400, .399 to be exact. The pitching staff gave up little, allowing just a .225 average against.

"It was a ton of fun to watch down there," Scott said. "We consistently had good at bats up and down the lineup. It was contagious.

"Same with the pitching. Each guy just wanted to be the next one to keep it going and that's what they did."

The Mystics had a sophomore-heavy roster last season and came up just two wins short of nationals. It's been reloading over rebuilding for Scott in his first season in charge.

"We knew we had a ton of talent," Scott said. "These guys have worked really hard. They came in ready to compete."

The Mystics have five regulars hitting over .400 with freshman Wyatt Tweet's .526 particularly eye-popping.

"He took it to another level down there," Scott said of Tweet. "He's got a lot of talent and he doesn't get outworked by anybody."

Tweet has 20 hits in 38 at bats, including two home runs.

JJ Ritter is 15 for 29 with two triples. Andrew Niaves (.419), Brennan Phillips (.414) and Jordan Tucker (.412) also have started red-hot. All are freshman.

On the mound, freshman Bryce Lipke has allowed eight hits in 12 innings with 12 strikeouts. Sophomore Mitch Sand has surrendered just one earned run in 10 innings. Freshman Kayden Camacho made one start and fanned 10 in seven innings while allowing just one run.

In all, the BSC staff allowed just 50 hits in 62 innings.

"We have a lot of good arms," Scott said. "We feel good about our depth."

They'll need it this weekend with potentially six games in less than 70 hours.

"Whatever the schedule ends up being, we'll be happy with it," Scott said. "Our guys just want to play."