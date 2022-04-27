Mystics dominate Jacks, near Mon-Dak title

Some baseball fans believe in the idea that it is in fact possible to score too many runs in a game.

Bismarck State has been challenging that idea all year, and they continued their dominant offensive season with a pair of wins over Dakota College- Bottineau on Thursday at Mandan's Memorial Ballpark, 20-6 and 17-3.

"It was really cool to see one through nine offensively, and that's been the story all year, firing on all cylinders," Mystics head coach Michael Keeran said. "I was pleased with the guys. Doesn't matter if you're playing the worst team or the best team, you have to come in ready to play."

Certain juggernaut offenses in baseball are better at scoring late, and some are better at scoring early.

When you're Bismarck State and winning a large percentage of your games in five innings, early's been the way to go.

In their third and fourth wins over the Lumberjacks this season, the Mystics scored a combined 20 runs in the first inning, with nine coming in the first game and 11 in the second.

"Our offense, the last time we played them, we made silly mistakes even though we won," Keeran said. "Today we were playing error-free baseball."

"Our biggest thing is we want to get off to a great start in the first inning, score runs right off the rip," Mystics outfielder Jace Dew said. "I try to do my best to get on any way possible."

Dew is a large part of how Bismarck's offense gets, and stays, rolling.

The freshman outfielder leads the Mystics in batting average, is second on the team in runs, tied for third in hits, and has a .643 on-base percentage.

That's before you add in Wednesday's numbers, where Dew walked three times, was hit by a pitch, scored five runs and went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in.

"I know that our two-three-four will hit me in," Dew said. "Makes my job easy when I have studs behind me like I have."

"Jace is a really good piece," Keeran said. "He's top-five in the country in batting average, he's leading the country in on-base percentage, he gets us going."

The 37 runs scored against the Lumberjacks add on to a recent offensive explosion from the Mystics.

With Wednesday's total added together with their last four games, all against North Dakota State College of Science, the Mystics have now scored 110 runs in their last six games, good for 18.33 runs a game.

"That's unheard of, and a lot of it is in the first inning," Keeran said about his team's recent offensive explosion. "The energy of our bench, and the way we play, we're able to create things with our legs, we're able to bunt and run, steal bases, and we have some pop that can find gaps.

"It all starts with the top of our lineup, and then the bottom of our lineup is as good as you can get in the country."

"Being able to go out onto the field and play with a lead takes the pressure off right away," Dew said. "Our pitchers can pitch with a lead, they don't have to worry about giving up one run, they can just do their thing on the mound and we trust them to do that."

Bottineau starters Mark Fredericks and Brock Alexander lasted a combined 1.2 innings before giving way to Bottineau's relief corps.

Bismarck's offense was so consistently tough to deal with that of the eight offensive innings the Lumberjacks faced from the Mystics, they only held Bismarck State scoreless once, in the third inning of the second game.

Game one of the doubleheader flashed the depth Bismarck State's offense rolls with, when No. 8 hitter Jake Zehr hit a towering home run out to left-center as part of a 3-4 outing.

"First game, the starting pitcher was missing arm side, so we took advantage of that," Dew said. "We worked a lot of walks, had a couple hit by pitches, then had a couple big swings that scored us. In the second game we came out on fire, didn't wait on good pitches, and just took advantage."

The lone lead Dakota College-Bottineau took came in the top of the first in Game 2, when they tagged Bismarck State starter Marcos Palacios with a pair of runs.

That lead was gone four batters into the bottom of the first, and the Mystics took the lead on the very next batter and never looked back.

"We have a bunch of competitors that want to win," Keeran said. "It doesn't matter if we need to score one run or 30 runs, we have to be ready to do it and have emotion on the bench and bring energy."

The big lead allowed Keeran to use five different pitchers across the two games, while saving some of his best arms for today's doubleheader against Williston State, which will decide the conference title.

Thomas Wellen started game one and went four innings before giving way to Tyler Thrash, who pitched the fifth.

Palacios had just his lone inning to start game two, with Ryan Hulke and Andrew Linn each tossing a pair of innings in relief to wrap up the doubleheader.

"Our pitchers are really deep, and some should have more innings than they have, but with the weather and stuff, it's hindered those guys," Keeran said. "But when they've gotten an opportunity on the mound, they haven't wasted it.

"Tommy was really good all day, got his breaking ball over, and got a lot of swings and misses. Hulke threw well, he came in relief, that's maybe the best he's looked in his two years, he was able to command all three pitches and his velocity was up there."

Bismarck State had previously scheduled a quartet of games against Williston State, but they met the fate of being scheduled on the week of the April blizzard this year, and were postponed.

Now the Tetons and Mystics rekindle their rivalry and potentially preview the conference championship series.

"We were able to save our top arms for tomorrow, so everything worked according to plan," Keeran said. "When the snowstorm hit, that would have been an easy way to lose motivation. It was good for us to reset, we had a lot of banged-up kids, and we were playing good, not great, but now, coming back from it, we're playing the best baseball we're playing all year."

