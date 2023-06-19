Two large rallies weren't enough for the Larks Monday night.

Down seven runs twice, Bismarck drew even at 13-13 after eight innings, but Mankato scored four runs in the top of the ninth and held on for a 17-13 Northwoods League win at Municipal Ballpark.

The Larks trailed 7-0 after three innings and 12-5 after 6 1/2 innings on a 90-degree night.

Luke Hammond clubbed a grand slam in the seventh inning and Sam Bieser tied it at 13-all in the eighth, but Larks pitching was unable to hold down the MoonDogs, who improved to 11-10 with the win. The Larks dropped to 9-12.

Mankato jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings, six of those runs coming in the top of the second.

Brendan Hord delivered a two-run single in the outburst. Right after Hord’s hit, University of Cincinnati product Ryan Nicholson delivered a two-run double, knocking reliable Larks starter Garrett Yawn out of the game. Yawn, who allowed two runs in six innings in his first home start of the season, walked three batters and was charged with seven earned runs Monday night.

Down 7-0, the Larks got within four runs with three in the bottom of the fourth.

Connor Milton delivered a two-out, two-run single to bring home Dylan Perry and Luke Hammond, cutting the deficit to 7-3.

Mankato kept adding on, scoring two in the sixth on a two-run double by University of Alabama freshman Max Williams. In the seventh, Hord did more damage clearing the bases with a three-run double to center.

The Larks didn't go quietly into the warm night.

Down 12-5, they got within one run thanks to a six-run bottom of the seventh. The big blow came via Hammond. The 6-4 second baseman from Xavier connected for a grand slam, clearing the left-field fence to pull the Larks within 12-11. Hammond finished 3-for-5 with six RBIs.

The Larks tied the game in the bottom of the eight, again via the long ball.

Down 13-11, Bieser took Grant Garza deep over the center field wall, tying the game at 13-all.

Mankato had the answer, scoring four in the top of the ninth in the 3-hour, 52-minute marathon.

The Larks and MoonDogs are in for a long day at the yard Tuesday with a split doubleheader. Game 1 requires an early wakeup call with first pitch set for 9:05 a.m. Dillon Goetz will get the start on the mound for the home side. The second game of the twinbill is set for 6:35 p.m.