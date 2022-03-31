MLB games will be harder to find this season

Major League Baseball games will be a little harder to find this season.

When ESPN decided last year to significantly cut back the number of games it broadcast – the worldwide leader will show only 30 games this season – MLB was tasked with finding someplace else willing to pick up the slack. That place? Apple TV Plus. What is Apple TV Plus? I don’t know. More importantly, I don’t care.

FOX, FS1, MLB Network, TBS and the cluster that are the regional sports networks will continue to broadcast games this season, but having just one game a week on ESPN is a blow to MLB. If you’re not on ESPN, as the saying goes, you’re not on.

Cord cutting has put a dent in TV ratings across the board, except for the NFL, which is immune to anything bad. The NFL is going to streaming for its Thursday night games next season on Amazon. I don’t understand it, but I’m sure it’ll have a happy ending for the NFL. It always does. The $1 billion annually rocketman Jeff Bezos was willing to cough up for the rights probably didn't hurt.

Why MLB would make finding its games more difficult coming off a 99-day labor stoppage makes no sense to me, but senseless and stupidity often prevail in that sport.

The fit seems odd for Apple as well. When you think of Apple, you think of cutting-edge technology, innovative, fast-paced and hip. It's joining a sport, whose games have grown increasingly long with less action. The era of three true outcomes -- home run, walk, strikeout.

In 1980, a nine-inning baseball game took 2 hours and 38 minutes. In 1990, it was 2:50. In 2000 it was up to three hours. Last year, it was 3:11, and as someone who actually watches games, or at least tries to, it felt worse.

I got an email recently asking if any Twins games would be affected by the MLB striking its deal with Apple TV Plus. My response was, “Sir, I have no idea.”

I guess we’ll find out starting April 7.

