Mitzel, Capitals pull away from Senators

Not many teams are getting to play baseball this summer.
Jaden Mitzel and the Bismarck Capitals don't plan on wasting the opportunity.
Mitzel cranked a two-run homer and struck out 12 batters in 6 1/3 innings as the Capitals topped the Bismarck Senators 9-4 in the second game of the Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament on Friday at Municipal Ballpark. The Capitals had just four hits but drew seven walks and were aided by four Sens' errors in their second pool play game at the three-day tournament.
"Our coaches tell us every day to take advantage of this opportunity," Mitzel said. "Not many states are even able to be playing right now. We're fortunate to get to play baseball. We're working hard every day and really enjoying being together as a team."
The winner of the Capitals/West Fargo Vets game tonight at 6:30 p.m., which will be played at Haaland Field, will advance to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. championship game at Municipal Ballpark. In the tournament's first game on Friday, the Caps beat the Bismarck 15's, 8-2.
"We come in every game mentally and physically ready to play," Mitzel said. "We're the underdogs. Nobody knows who the Bismarck Capitals are. They know the Reps, the Senators, the Govs. We're trying to put the Capitals on the map, too."
Mitzel's booming drive down the left field line in the top of the third inning certainly got everyone's attention. Municipal Ballpark's beefy dimensions don't surrender a lot of long balls. Mitzel, who will play basketball and baseball at Bismarck State College next season, estimated he has about 10 career home runs, but Friday's was his first at Muni. In fact, he needed convincing Friday's drive was gone.
"I didn't even see it, honestly. I had my head down and kept running hard then my coach was like, 'slow down, home run,'" Mitzel said. "I didn't think it was gone. I'll have to give the wind a little credit on that one."
The Senators held a 4-3 lead through four innings before the Caps surged ahead with a four-run top of the fifth without getting a hit. Three walks and two errors by the Senators led directly to four runs.
The Caps tacked on two more in the top of the sixth. Shea Huntington singled home Josh Kolling to make it 8-4. Two batters later, Josh Lardy laced a ringing double down the left field line to plate Huntington to finish the scoring.
Nine runs were way more than Mitzel needed. The left-hander recorded 19 outs -- 12 by K -- in his second outing of the season.
"It wasn't my best, but it went pretty well," he said. "My teammates played well in the field and we got the win. That's all that matters."
Huntington, Mitzel and Keegan Glatt each scored two runs for the Capitals.
The Senators had two more hits than the Capitals -- 6-4. Kaden LaFrenz, Jack Johnson and Jackson Uhler each had a hit and a run.
Elsewhere Friday, the West Fargo Vets defeated the Senators 13-4 and the Bismarck 15's 7-2. The Fargo Post 400 Comets doubled up the Bismarck B Capitals 8-4 and the Bismarck Reps rolled past the Billings Expos, 13-0 in five innings.
Play begins at 11 a.m. Saturday with the following schedule: 15's vs. Senators (11 a.m.); Fargo Post 400 Comets vs. Billings Expos (1:30 p.m.); Post 400 Comets vs. Reps (4 p.m.); Billings Expos vs. B Capitals at Haaland Field (4 p.m.) and B Capitals vs. Reps (6:30).
Sunday's four placing games, all at Municipal Ballpark, start at 8 a.m. with the seventh-place game.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
