Mitzel, Capitals pull away from Senators

Not many teams are getting to play baseball this summer.

Jaden Mitzel and the Bismarck Capitals don't plan on wasting the opportunity.

Mitzel cranked a two-run homer and struck out 12 batters in 6 1/3 innings as the Capitals topped the Bismarck Senators 9-4 in the second game of the Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament on Friday at Municipal Ballpark. The Capitals had just four hits but drew seven walks and were aided by four Sens' errors in their second pool play game at the three-day tournament.

"Our coaches tell us every day to take advantage of this opportunity," Mitzel said. "Not many states are even able to be playing right now. We're fortunate to get to play baseball. We're working hard every day and really enjoying being together as a team."

The winner of the Capitals/West Fargo Vets game tonight at 6:30 p.m., which will be played at Haaland Field, will advance to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. championship game at Municipal Ballpark. In the tournament's first game on Friday, the Caps beat the Bismarck 15's, 8-2.

"We come in every game mentally and physically ready to play," Mitzel said. "We're the underdogs. Nobody knows who the Bismarck Capitals are. They know the Reps, the Senators, the Govs. We're trying to put the Capitals on the map, too."