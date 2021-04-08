Minot spoils error-ridden Century baseball opener

Thank Heaven it isn't May.
Neither Minot nor Century would want to be playing this kind of baseball with chips on the line.
Century opened its baseball season Thursday with a 13-8 setback at the Sanford Sports Complex. The game was not pretty. The Patriots battled back from a 4-1 deficit to take an 8-7 lead which Minot immediately took away.
The game was marred by 10 errors and 16 unearned runs and consumed two hours and 34 minutes. While Century was playing its opener, Minot had logged a sweep of Williston in its debut on Tuesday.
Minot won the nightcap 5-4 with a two-run fifth-inning rally.
Both Century coach Kent Schweigert and his Minot counterpart, Pete Stenberg, have many seasons behind them. They were philosophical about Thursday's defensive debacle that included seven miscues by the Patriots.
"In first games pitchers typically aren't around the strike zone like you want them to be," Schweigert said. "The miscues in the field? Some of that was first-game stuff going on."
"The season is a marathon," he added. "We've got a lot of stuff to work on, but we've got time to do it."
Stenberg saw two sides to the coin. First the blown lead, second the comeback.
"That one I felt like a survivor," he said. "We let them into the ballgame and they did the same for us, but we kept playing. When we came after that (seven-run Century) fifth inning I said 'we've got to have a short memory. We've got to keep working.
"We showed resiliency. We did what we had to do."
There were a few bumps in the road, but the game was a respectable 4-1 contest after four and one-half innings. Then the defensive jitters struck.
A combination of two Magician errors, a walk and five CHS hits, four of them of the infield variety, resulted in a seven-run fifth-inning Century rally.
Eleven Century batters went to the plate against two Magician pitchers. Only three of the tallies were earned, but the Patriots led 8-4. But only momentarily.
The Magicians countered with three runs, all unearned, thanks to two CHS errors in the sixth inning.
Then came the seventh.
Minot sent 12 men to the plate against two Patriot pitchers and managed just two hits. But four walks, a hit batter and two errors magnified that to a game-winning six-run rally.
Morgan Nygaard and Trent Greek rapped RBI singles in the decisive rally and Eli Nissen, Talon Hebert and Tyler Harbot sent home runs with bases-loaded walks.
Century sent five pitchers to the mound in the contest. The most effective were starter Ryan Keup, a senior right-hander, and his successor, junior right-hander Luke Pengilly. Keup surrendered two runs, both unearned, in two innings. Pengilly was charged with two runs, one unearned, in three innings.
Minot got solid pitching efforts from starter Eli Nissen, a sophomore lefty, and Kaleb Bellew, a senior right-hander who worked the final two and two-thirds innings.
Nissen pitched four innings and gave up a run. He threw 63 pitches, yielding three bases on balls and striking out six. Bellew quelled Century's fifth-inning uprising with two strikeouts and went the rest of the way, holding the Patriots scoreless. He allowed just one hit, fanned four and walked none.
Nygaard, a sophomore second baseman, led the Magician attack with four hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Trent Greek plated two runs with two singles and Nissen singled twice and drove in a run.
Sophomore infielder Carter Krueger had a single, a double, an RBI and a run scored for Century.