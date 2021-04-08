Minot spoils error-ridden Century baseball opener

"That one I felt like a survivor," he said. "We let them into the ballgame and they did the same for us, but we kept playing. When we came after that (seven-run Century) fifth inning I said 'we've got to have a short memory. We've got to keep working.

"We showed resiliency. We did what we had to do."

There were a few bumps in the road, but the game was a respectable 4-1 contest after four and one-half innings. Then the defensive jitters struck.

A combination of two Magician errors, a walk and five CHS hits, four of them of the infield variety, resulted in a seven-run fifth-inning Century rally.

Eleven Century batters went to the plate against two Magician pitchers. Only three of the tallies were earned, but the Patriots led 8-4. But only momentarily.

The Magicians countered with three runs, all unearned, thanks to two CHS errors in the sixth inning.

Then came the seventh.

Minot sent 12 men to the plate against two Patriot pitchers and managed just two hits. But four walks, a hit batter and two errors magnified that to a game-winning six-run rally.