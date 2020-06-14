Miller excited to wear another Bismarck uniform this time in Northwoods League

In a typical Northwoods League season, pitchers often come to town with limits on how much they can throw. With such a small workload during the college season, that may not be the case this summer.

“The first couple of weeks I think we’ll all get kind of eased back into it. I don’t think you’ll see anybody going seven or eight innings right away,” Miller said. “I don’t necessarily have a limit on how much I can pitch. I’m just looking forward to getting out there and helping the team.”

Miller was well known in high school for welcoming any role. None of that has changed in college.

“For me personally, I would love to start, but I’ve always been a guy that will do whatever the coaches ask me to do,” he said. “If that’s start, middle relief, close, I’m up for anything.”

He’s taken that same attitude into what happens off the field. Unlike his teammates, Miller will be able to live at home with this “host” family during the summer. That opens up more time to serve as a chauffeur, of sorts.

“I can be pretty much be a tour guide for whatever the guys need,” Miller said. “I’m happy to do it.”

He’s hoping it’s the first of potentially a few summers spent pitching in his hometown.

“Growing up in Bismarck and now getting to play in the Northwoods League, it doesn’t get much better than that,” Miller said. “Obviously, I need to pitch well. Every game you’re going to be facing really good hitters. I’m really looking forward to getting the season started.”

