Marauders win by the Schlimm-est of margins after DH hits eighth-inning grand slam

Sioux Falls tied it in the third and went ahead with a three-run fourth. Grant Lung gave the Cougars a 2-1 lead with a solo shot to right to lead off the inning.

But from there, the Marauders' bullpen allowed nothing, topped by three scoreless innings from Mark Schommer. In just his second appearance of the season, the freshman right-hander from New Ulm, Minnesota, allowed only two hits and struck out five.

"Mark Schommer hasn't gotten a ton of opportunities, but he got an opportunity today and he ran with it," Spencer said.

Andy Brooks worked a scoreless eighth before hard-throwing Paxton Miller wiggled out of trouble in the ninth to earn the save. The Cougars had runners on second and third in the top of the ninth before the Legacy High grad struck out cleanup hitter Ryan Bernardy looking, on a curve ball, to end the game.

The Marauders leveled their Northern Sun record at 4-4 with the win heading into Saturday's doubleheader against Sioux Falls. First pitch is set for noon. U-Mary's four NSIC losses are by a combined nine runs.

"We're really close to figuring things out," said Schlimm, who was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning and scored on two-out double by Braxton Inniss. "We're a new team. We haven't played that long together. But we have a ton of talent and I feel like we're one or two games away from ironing everything out and becoming one of the best teams in the conference."

