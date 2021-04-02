Marauders win by the Schlimm-est of margins after DH hits eighth-inning grand slam

Playing a game in Bismarck for the first time in 706 days, Riley Schlimm made it a memorable home opener for the University of Mary baseball team on Friday.
Trailing 4-2, with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, Schlimm connected for a go-ahead grand slam over Bismarck Municipal Ballpark's left field fence as the Marauders rallied for a 6-4 victory over the University of Sioux Falls.
For Schlimm, it was his third hit in 16 at bats this season, but by far his biggest. Schlimm unloaded on a 1-0 fastball from relief pitcher Payton Livingston, who had just been summoned from the bullpen.
"Typically with a new pitcher, you want to try to see a few pitches. Honestly, I didn't expect to be swinging that early in the count," the sophomore from Cheyenne, Wyoming, said. "I expected to ride that AB a little there, see some pitches, but I got one in the zone and just drove it."
Schlimm, a catcher by trade hitting in the designated hitter spot, drove the ball through a stiff northwest wind and over the wall. It wasn't his first grand slam, but this one was the biggest.
"Considering this one put our team up in the eighth, this one was definitely bigger," he said. "It felt really good (off the bat). When I was rounding first base, I was hoping and praying."
Tanner Spencer, U-Mary head coach, delivered the headline.
"I was making a joke with the guys, 'The Marauders win by the Schlimm-est of margins,'" Spencer joked. "Up to that point, it'd been a frustrating game offensively, but Riley came up with the big hit at the perfect time. You gotta be resilient, right? That's just baseball."
The Marauders' late rally came out of nowhere.
With two outs, Ty Jones, Dakota Finley and James Martin walked to load the bases.
Schlimm, hitting seventh in the lineup, didn't waste any time, jumping on the second delivery from Livingston.
"It was a fastball middle-middle," said the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, who sports long, flowing, Noah Syndergaard-style hair. "I took a slider on the first pitch and was rewarded with a fastball."
The Marauders had not seen many fastballs prior to that, at least not many with much zip.
"You prepare for some velo and things like that, then you see a bunch of guys that came out and were a little softer and spun it, spun it, spun it and we kind of spun ourselves into trouble," Spencer said. "But the grand slam in the eighth there kind of bailed us out."
Five of the Marauders' six runs came via the long ball. Ty Jones belted his team-leading fourth home run in the bottom of the second for an early 1-0 lead.
Sioux Falls tied it in the third and went ahead with a three-run fourth. Grant Lung gave the Cougars a 2-1 lead with a solo shot to right to lead off the inning.
But from there, the Marauders' bullpen allowed nothing, topped by three scoreless innings from Mark Schommer. In just his second appearance of the season, the freshman right-hander from New Ulm, Minnesota, allowed only two hits and struck out five.
"Mark Schommer hasn't gotten a ton of opportunities, but he got an opportunity today and he ran with it," Spencer said.
Andy Brooks worked a scoreless eighth before hard-throwing Paxton Miller wiggled out of trouble in the ninth to earn the save. The Cougars had runners on second and third in the top of the ninth before the Legacy High grad struck out cleanup hitter Ryan Bernardy looking, on a curve ball, to end the game.
The Marauders leveled their Northern Sun record at 4-4 with the win heading into Saturday's doubleheader against Sioux Falls. First pitch is set for noon. U-Mary's four NSIC losses are by a combined nine runs.
"We're really close to figuring things out," said Schlimm, who was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning and scored on two-out double by Braxton Inniss. "We're a new team. We haven't played that long together. But we have a ton of talent and I feel like we're one or two games away from ironing everything out and becoming one of the best teams in the conference."
