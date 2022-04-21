Marauders sweep Bemidji State, weekend games moved to Sioux Falls

The University of Mary baseball team scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to rally past Bemidji State and complete a Northern Sun sweep Thursday in Cold Spring, Minn.
Down 9-4 after six innings, the Marauders scored three runs in the seventh and five in the ninth, capped by a two-run home run by Derek Shoen, to win 12-9. Shoen got the save in Game 1, a 4-3 U-Mary victory.
The Marauders, now 10-11 in the NSIC and 18-18 overall, face Minot State Saturday and Sunday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Shoen went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs in the second game. Cal James' school-record 17th double put the Marauders up 10-9 in the top of the ninth.
James Martin had two hits in each game for the Marauders.
Gabe Ridenour worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in Game 2 to earn the win. Jonathan Draheim tossed five innings in the opener for the victory.