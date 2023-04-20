The University of Mary's baseball team's biggest strengths and biggest weakness each appeared in the team's doubleheader split against Minnesota-Crookston Wednesday at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan.

In the Marauders' 8-0 win in Game 1, Jonathan Draheim twirled a seven-inning, five-hit shutout with the offense putting together an excellent performance.

Thanks to mistakes in the field and on the mound, U-Mary saw multiple innings snowball on them in a 13-4 blowout loss in Game 2.

"Game 1 went well, Draheim was really good for us and we got things going offensively," Marauders head coach Tanner Spencer said. "In Game 2, we had our punch, then got counter-punched and didn't like getting counter-punched and didn't respond well to it."

The top of U-Mary's lineup showed up and contributed in big ways in both games.

Shortstop Michael Polson was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and three runs batted in in the opener, and 1-for-5 with another double and run scored in the second game.

Third baseman Cal James cracked a home run in each game, knocking in three runs on his bomb in the first game and bringing in himself alone in the second.

"Cal James has been swinging the heck out of the bat recently," Spencer said. "Up and down the lineup in Game 1 we did some good things."

Josh Walker (2-for-5, double, walk, run), Noah Hull (2-for-6, home run, walk, run, and two RBIs), and Kalem Haney (3-for-7, home run, double, two runs, RBI) also had big contributions offensively.

Draheim was stellar once again for the Marauders on the mound.

Lowering his season ERA to 3.40 and improving his record to 5-3 while allowing just five hits and no walks and striking out eight, Draheim made life difficult on the Golden Eagles.

Draheim's win tied a pair of school records, as he earned his 15th career win and registered his third career shutout, tying records held by Ryan Astle (wins, shutouts) and Dale Dingmann (shutouts).

"We defended well and Draheim's effort was big-time," Spencer said. "When we're good, we're really good. When we get punched in the mouth, we have trouble limiting the bleeding."

While the Marauders committed four errors in the second game, only one of Minnesota-Crookston's runs was unearned, as Paxton Miller (3.1 innings, eight hits, six runs, two walks, four strikeouts) and Parker Wakelyn (3.1 innings, four hits, four runs, zero walks, three strikeouts, a balk and a hit batter) were smacked around by the Golden Eagles.

"Our infielders have trouble losing focus at times," Spencer said. "It's a matter of prep-stepping on time, and their first step goes down the bucket when the prep-step isn't on time. That results in things happening late when the process isn't there.

"When you're the aggressor, it's a lot easier to hit, and we let them be the aggressor in that game."

One of the few highlights in the finale, besides Haney and James each hitting a home run, was the return of Austin Wagner to the mound.

Wagner allowed an unearned run in his first game back after dealing with an injury, tossing just one inning in preparation of getting a start this weekend against St. Cloud State.

"We got Wagner a rehab outing today, and he should go against St. Cloud this weekend," Spencer said. "That's about as big an arm as you can get back."

The split continues to mire U-Mary in the bottom third of teams in the Northern Sun conference, while the second-game win allows the Golden Eagles to continue to sit third with a 16-7 conference record.

That 10 teams have already registered double-digit wins, with four more having a good shot at crossing the mark as well, speaks to the talent across the conference this season.

"A lot more strikes thrown this year, despite less impact arms," Spencer said. "Teams in the conference have been playing pretty consistent offense."

U-Mary is back in action Saturday and Sunday in St. Cloud against the Huskies. A doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., and a single game Sunday at 12 p.m.

"St. Cloud has been good offensively this year," Spencer said. "Our pitching staff is finally getting close to healthy, so that should align a little better. Our schedule isn't getting easier."