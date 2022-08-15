Marauders' Shoen ready for break after 90-game season

For Derek Shoen, it's been a very long season.

However, the University of Mary standout enjoyed every inning of it.

Between his college campaign with the Marauders and a summer spent in the Northwoods League with the Mankato MoonDogs, Shoen played a whopping 90 games from Feb. 20 to Aug. 13.

"I'm pretty worn down right now. It's been a lot of ball, but it's still been fun," Shoen said. "To spend your spring and summer playing baseball, that's pretty tough to beat."

Classes start in just a couple of weeks back in Bismarck for Shoen, who also excels academically. He's hoping for a little down time first, though.

"I hope to get on the lake a little bit," Shoen said of his hometown Truman, Minn. "I'm not going to touch a baseball, just be a normal human for a couple of weeks."

Shoen, who has one more year of college eligibility, had a banner season for the Marauders. He earned All-Northern Sun honors with 14 home runs and 51 runs batted in in 51 games for the Marauders. He also was a key relief pitcher late in the season, pinning down a pair of saves.

Shoen also posted a 3.80 grade point average, earning Academic All-District 7 Team, while pursuing a degree in sports & leisure management/business administration.

He played mostly first base for the MoonDogs. He got off to a hot start, hitting over .300 for most of the first half of the Northwoods League season. He ended up with a .252 average to go with three home runs and 26 runs batted in.

"It started off really well. (I) was kinda grinding it out at the end, but overall, it was fun," he said.

It was his second summer in the NWL after playing with the Bismarck Larks in 2021.

"I was a lot more comfortable. I'd kind of seen it all, so I had a better idea of what I needed to do and that helped me this summer," Shoen said.

The MoonDogs had a strong summer. Mankato finished with the sixth-best record in the league at 40-28. They just happened to be in the same division as powerhouses St. Cloud (50-18) and Willmar (48-20), which claimed playoff spots.

"Our team was very solid. We had a lot of really good players come through here," Shoen said. "It was like, dang, Willmar and St. Cloud, they're really good too, and we were all in the same division."

College baseball teams jump right into fall ball when classes resume early next month, but Shoen likely will take it slow. In fact, the Marauders' season isn't all that far away. Their first game is Feb. 10 in Enid, Okla.

Another big year could put Shoen in position to land a pro shot, which is the goal.

"Nothing really happened this year in the draft. Heard a few whispers on a possible free-agent deal, but nothing really came my way," he said. "I'll go back to Mary, hopefully do it again, and once that ends, hope to get drafted or sign something. If none of that happens, I hope to play some independent ball.

"I feel like I have marketable tools. I just know I believe in myself. In my mind, I can play. It's just, someone's gotta take a chance on me, and if they do, I hope to reward them."