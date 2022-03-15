Marauders scoring in bunches, pitching yet to find groove

Scoring runs has not been a problem for the University of Mary baseball team so far this season. Preventing them has been.

Through 11 games, the Marauders have hit like crazy. They've scored 97 runs, clubbed 16 home runs, piled up 46 extra-base hits and posted a sparkling .322 batting average.

With several key players returning, much was expected, but the early outburst has exceeded expectations.

"We've been pleasantly surprised," said head coach Tanner Spencer Tuesday from Maryville, Mo. "We've had some guys that we weren't counting on being keystone pieces perform at a really high level, and several of our keystone players have performed at that same level.

"We have guys playing out of their minds early."

It hasn’t just been one, two or three guys, it’s been pretty much everybody on the travel bus.

Cal James, to no one’s surprise, has been stellar. The All-NSIC returner is hitting .372 with a whopping 21 RBIs in 11 games. Derek Shoen, another all-league pick, has belted three homers to go with a .333 average and 13 RBIs.

Newcomers Kyle Jameson (.444, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 4 SB) and Michael Polson (.372, 6 RB, 2 SB) have been sizzling.

“Kyle Jameson’s been awesome,” Spencer said. “We had high expectations for Michael Polson and he’s been really, really good.”

Then there’s catcher Ben Prediger, who before a concussion sidelined him for a couple of games, was leading D-II in hitting. In eight games, the sophomore from Calgary, Alberta, has 12 hits in 18 at bats. That’s a .667 average, including a pair of bombs.

Prediger is expected back for this week’s busy schedule, which includes two games today against Northwest Missouri State, followed by a stiff three-day test against 11-2 William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo.

Dakota Finley, a starting outfielder, also has been out, but is expected back at some point.

James Martin, known more for his glove coming into the season, has hit a team-best four home runs in just seven games. Two of the Marauders’ big bats – Ty Jones and Noah Hull – haven’t even gotten on track yet.

The Marauders have had favorable hitting conditions for a number of games in Colorado, but they certainly have taken advantage of it.

“We’ve had a lot of guys contributing to where the bottom of the order is turning it over to the top and that’s where you’re seeing the big RBI totals from Cal and Derek,” Spencer said.

Coming into the season, the Marauders’ No. 1 strength appeared to be on the mound. That could still happen, but it’s been a struggle so far. The staff earned run average is at 8.60, although pitching in the thin air of the Rocky Mountains has contributed.

“We need to pitch better and we’re gonna pitch better,” Spencer said. “The wonderful thing about our game is the season is long enough to be what it’s supposed to be.

“Are we gonna keep scoring nine, 10, 11 runs per game? I think the sample size is gonna catch up on both fronts.”

Ace Austin Wagner had been lights out prior to a rocky start his last time out. He’s still 2-0 with 24 strikeouts in 16 innings. Most of the rest of the staff is still trying to find it.

“We really like our guys. Have they pitched up to their abilities, no, but that’s not terribly uncommon early in a season,” Spencer said. “We need to be more competitive in the strike zone across the board. Our guys understand that and I’m confident we’ll get there.”

This week’s games are the final ones out of conference before Northern Sun play kicks into high gear next week.

“We’ve let a couple games slip away, but that happens sometimes,” Spencer said. “We’ve seen a lot of really good things. We still have a lot of work to do, but we have a lot of belief and confidence in this group moving forward.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

