Marauders ranked program-best fourth in NSIC preseason baseball poll

Expectations are high for the University of Mary baseball team within the program this season.

Turns out, many outside have the same view of the Marauders.

In the Northern Sun preseason coaches’ poll released Wednesday, the Marauders are picked fourth, their highest ranking ever.

It doesn't mean a ton in the grand scheme, but the program's growing profile is appreciated.

"I think other than an article it doesn't truly mean a whole lot, but certainly the recognition for our players from the outside is nice," Marauders head coach Tanner Spencer said. "That being said, the internal expectation within our program is to hopefully exceed that, but again, it is a positive to get that outside recognition as well."

Spencer does have the Marauders on the rise after back-to-back NSIC tournament appearances, the first time that's happened.

The returning roster is the reason for the optimism. The Marauders return one of the best hitters (Derek Shoen) and pitchers (Austin Wagner) in the 15-team league.

Shoen is back for his senior campaign after setting school records in home runs (15) and runs batted in (51) last season. The first-team All-NSIC performer also helps out on the mound.

The lineup also returns Cal James, who whacked a program-record 18 doubles and six homers last spring.

"We're returning two really, really good offensive players in Derek and Cal," Spencer said. "With Mikey Paulson and Kyle Jameson, and some Division I transfers that I think are going to be really impactful, we think we're going to hit."

In Wagner, the Marauders have one of the premier pitchers in D-II. Wagner, like Shoen, played in the Northwoods League last summer. During the spring season, the lefty from Fond du Lac, Wis., struck out a school record 92 batters in 68 innings -- 12.2 per nine innings.

The Marauders should have competition for playing time all over the diamond. They return nearly all of their pitching staff and bring back eight position players that got into at least 21 games.

The Marauders started practice Jan. 10. Their first games are Feb. 10-12 against Central Oklahoma in Edmund. Until then, they'll likely be confined indoors.

"Our student-athletes do as good of a job as you can with it. They understand that when you come to Bismarck, North Dakota, to play baseball, there is an expectation that you are going to have some time hanging out in the fieldhouse," Spencer said. "Our defensive coaches, coach (Tyrus) Barclay and coach (Jesus) Payan have been really creative in getting our guys as prepared and ready as possible."

While cooped up inside for now, the Marauders will have a chance to finish, and possibly even extend their season at home.

The Northern Sun tournament will be played at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and Memorial Ballpark in Mandan.

"Having that tournament here is something we're really looking forward to," Spencer said. "It's covered really well from a media standpoint and there will be a professional baseball presence as well. The atmosphere is outstanding and there will be a lot of talent on the field.

"I think it says a lot about how the University of Mary is taking baseball seriously and we're really excited to have that tournament here."