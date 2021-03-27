Marauders off to fast start in NSIC baseball standings with opening road sweep

Another major measuring stick awaits this weekend in Mankato. The perennial power Bulldogs are off to an 8-1 start. The two teams play one nine-inning game today at 4 p.m., followed by a seven and another nine on Sunday.

"It is one of those barometer-type situations, but the cool part about this group is that I think they can differentiate between Mankato, which is a great program with a big history, but if you let that beat you before you get out there, they've done their job," Spencer said. "This group doesn't put a lot of stock in that. I don't think it's going to bother us whether it's Mankato Saturday or an Oklahoma team midweek. Our guys are excited to go out and play our brand of baseball and if we do that, we'll be in position to have success."

So far, in a limited sample size, the Marauders have popped at the plate and on the mound.

In six games, they've slugged six homers -- three by sophomore standout Cal James -- and scored 30 runs. Derek Shoen, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College -- one of the top JUCOs in the country -- is hitting .387 with a homer, two doubles and two triples. Shoen has the makings of a two-way standout. In his first start on the mound on Thursday, he fired four scoreless innings with five strikeouts.