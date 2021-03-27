Marauders off to fast start in NSIC baseball standings with opening road sweep

Tanner Spencer, University of Mary baseball coach, was overseeing study hall Friday evening in Mankato.
Seemed fitting, in a way, after the Marauders took Concordia-St. Paul to school in their Northern Sun opener in Minnesota's capital city.
Strong pitching for 16 innings and three home runs powered the Marauders to an NSIC road sweep, which are never easy to come by.
"It was nice to see that level of competitiveness from our team," Spencer said. "We got two really good starts and that's the key to this whole thing."
The Marauders had not played in nearly three weeks but showed little rust in their 5-3 and 9-2 wins over CSP, which came into the doubleheader with a record of 6-2.
On paper, the Marauders have one of their most talented rosters in years. After the NCAA canceled last season with just 12 games in the books, Spencer and his staff dived deeply to upgrade the roster, which already was on the uptick. U-Mary forged a 12-win turnaround in 2019 from the previous campaign.
"We worked really hard to put this talent together and we're excited because we do feel like this team is capable of setting a new standard to where we're going into each game expecting to win," Spencer said. "We can talk about it, and we can believe and be optimistic, but ultimately it does come down to performance on the field. We felt like the Concordia series was a step in the right direction."
Another major measuring stick awaits this weekend in Mankato. The perennial power Bulldogs are off to an 8-1 start. The two teams play one nine-inning game today at 4 p.m., followed by a seven and another nine on Sunday.
"It is one of those barometer-type situations, but the cool part about this group is that I think they can differentiate between Mankato, which is a great program with a big history, but if you let that beat you before you get out there, they've done their job," Spencer said. "This group doesn't put a lot of stock in that. I don't think it's going to bother us whether it's Mankato Saturday or an Oklahoma team midweek. Our guys are excited to go out and play our brand of baseball and if we do that, we'll be in position to have success."
So far, in a limited sample size, the Marauders have popped at the plate and on the mound.
In six games, they've slugged six homers -- three by sophomore standout Cal James -- and scored 30 runs. Derek Shoen, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College -- one of the top JUCOs in the country -- is hitting .387 with a homer, two doubles and two triples. Shoen has the makings of a two-way standout. In his first start on the mound on Thursday, he fired four scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
"In the recruiting process we're transparent and try to paint a picture for guys about being a part of building something special," Spencer said. "Derek can be highly impactful in our program. That's what we're expecting to see from him."
James and leadoff man Braxton Inniss are both hitting .333 in the early going. Dakota Finley has eight hits in 23 at bats with two doubles, a triple and 6 RBIs.
"We talk a lot about having an offensive identity and what we want it to look like and about having enough tools in the toolbox so we can win games in different ways," Spencer said. "We have some speed at the top of the lineup, bat-to-ball throughout the lineup, and some thump in the middle. We want to be able to beat teams in a multitude of ways. The first couple games, we were waiting for the big hit. (Thursday) we were able to get some big hits in key situations."
But it all starts on the mound.
Jon Draheim is off to another strong start. Terrific in his freshman season for the Marauders, the right-hander from Jordan, Minnesota, has allowed four earned runs through 13 2/3 innings and sits 2-0. Draheim tossed six stellar innings Thursday before Legacy High grad Paxton Miller pinned down the save with a 1-2-3 seventh, including two strikeouts.
"Jonny's about as competitive of a young man as you'd expect. The pace he works at is as good as I've seen," Spencer said. "He throws three pitches for strikes at any time. At a really young age he knows what he needs to do be successful. That's the biggest compliment I can give him. He's so much fun to play behind and also a lot of fun for the umpire to call behind the plate."
The rest of the staff looks strong.
Today, Daniel Turner will take the ball. Like Draheim, Turner was excellent as a true freshman in 2019. On Sunday, the Marauders will send NCAA Division I transfer Austin Wagner (Abilene Christian of Texas) and Ty Jones to the hill.
The bullpen also has thrown well early. On Thursday, five U-Mary relievers -- Miller, Liam Sommer, Mitch Oehme, Shaun Hickey and Jayden Smith -- combined to work six innings, allowing only two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts. That did not even include the likes of Andy Brooks, who has tossed 2 1/3 scoreless so far with six Ks. Miller and Brooks were two of the better pitchers in the Bismarck Northwoods League pod last summer.
"We have a lot of talent in the bullpen," Spencer said. "It will be interesting to see how ultimately it shakes out with our guys and their roles."
This weekend should start to reveal not only the Marauders' pecking order in the bullpen, but where they stand on the NSIC totem pole. Mankato's 8-1 record is topped by only Minnesota-Crookston (9-0). Minot State is 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the league. The Marauders' 2-0 NSIC mark puts them fourth in the 15-team league.
"We've got a long ways to go," Spencer said, "but we like what we've seen so far."
