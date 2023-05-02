So you're saying there's a chance? For the University of Mary baseball team, yes, there still is.

Needing to sweep their last five games, and get help to qualify for next week's Northern Sun baseball tournament in Bismarck and Mandan, the Marauders bombed Bemidji State 13-1 and 24-2 on Tuesday at Municipal Ballpark.

Cal James went 6-for-7 on the day and scored nine runs as the Marauders dispatched of the struggling Beavers to keep hope alive.

"We definitely feel like we gained a lot of momentum the last few weeks with the way we've played," said James, a junior from Buffalo, Minn. "Unfortunately, we dug ourselves a pretty deep hole, but we still feel like we got a real shot at this. We have to do whatever we can to win on this field, then cross our fingers and hope to get some help on the other ones."

It's been another banner season for James, the Marauders' left-handed hitting third baseman.

After Tuesday's display, he's hitting .391 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs. For the analytically inclined, his OPS is 1.206, a massive number.

With still a year of eligibility remaining, James holds the school record for hits (196), runs (149) and doubles (47).

"My goal was definitely to be over .400. The last three years, I've fallen short of that, and for home runs I wanted to beat my COVID freshman year of nine. But more than anything it's just trying to be consistent game to game, put the barrel on the ball and have good ABs for the boys," James said.

James and Derek Shoen give the Marauders' as good a 3-4 punch as any team in the Northern Sun. Shoen has clubbed 12 home runs, knocked in 50 and has an OPS of 1.113. Shoen homered Tuesday, had four hits, drove in seven and scored six times.

"Both Cal and Derek are so good at bat to at bat making adjustments. You're not going to get them out the same way twice," University of Mary head coach Tanner Spencer said.

The Marauders pounded out 30 hits in just 12 innings on Tuesday. In the second game, eight different players had knocks.

Josh Walker had eight RBIs and four hits in nine at bats out of the 5-hole for the Marauders.

"Josh Walker is playing as good as anybody right now. He's really dialed in," Spencer said.

Catcher Krece Papierski continued his strong season, going 4-for-7 with six RBIs out of the 6-hole.

"It took longer than we would've drawn it up, but how we're playing now is what we envisioned for this group," Spencer said. "The guys are hyper competitive right now, they're having fun and playing free."

The Marauders got strong pitching performances from Jonathan Draheim in the opener and Paxton Miller in the second game. Each logged five innings. Draheim, who holds the program record for innings (227 2/3), wins (17), starts (38) and strikeouts (179), will be ready for the weekend after needing just 53 pitches to sail through five frames.

With the sweep, the Marauders sit 14-18 in the NSIC. To have any chance, they'll need to win all three games against Minnesota-Duluth (11-20) this weekend, then hope Winona State, Wayne State and Concordia-St. Paul wobble.

"We feel like if we can get in, we match up really well with anybody in this conference," James said. "It's pretty simple, we just have to keep winning. That's the only thing we can control. We have to handle our business, then hope for the best."