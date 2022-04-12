Marauders escape the storm, earn sweep over Sioux Falls in South Dakota

Tuesday turned into a win-win situation for the University of Mary baseball team.

The Marauders traveled to Brandon, S.D., to sweep Sioux Falls, while avoiding the spring storm of the century back home.

The Marauders clubbed eight home runs -- two each by Noah Hull and Kendall Keller -- en route to a Northern Sun sweep of the Cougars, 8-7 and 9-6. Hull's first blast was a walk-off winner in Game 1.

"When you look back at some of those close games we've lost throughout the season, one of things that was missing was the thump," U-Mary head coach Tanner Spencer said. "We know we have it. We've seen it and today was a really good indication of that."

Tuesday's doubleheader was supposed to be played in Bismarck, but baseball games in the Capital City may not resume for weeks. Instead, the Marauders will stay away, practicing in Sioux Falls the next two days before playing Minnesota-Duluth in Wayne, Neb., on Friday and Saturday. Those games also were originally scheduled for Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Spencer credited the school's administration for signing off on the unscheduled trip.

"We're very appreciative admin allowed us to do this," Spencer said. "Obviously, it's a tough situation back home, but we're thankful they allowed us to be flexible and find a way to get these games in."

The Marauders did not waste the opportunity. They've won three straight to get back into the NSIC race.

"The fun part is we've never had to do anything to keep them from rolling over. They believe in what we have and what we're capable of," Spencer said. "Obviously, it helps a lot to win games. The last three games have been really good. You can feel some positive momentum building, so hopefully we can maintain it."

The Marauders had 19 hits with eight flying over the fence.

"We had some grinder at-bats, particularly in Game 1 where we were following the game plan," Spencer said. "The home runs are nice, but when you can execute and string good at-bats together, that's really important too."

Cal James went 2-for-4 with a homer in the opener. On the mound Mark Schommer went three innings of one-run relief, before Hull belted the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh.

Derek Shoen doubled and scored twice in the first game, then homered and pitched two perfect innings of relief in the second game to earn the save. Shoen now has 11 long balls on the season.

Kendall Keller went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, solo shots in the fourth and sixth innings.

James Martin also went 3-for-4 with a solo blast in the sixth, his sixth of the season. In the fourth inning, Hull and Dakota Finley each hit two-run homers.

Leadoff man Michael Polson added three hits and Kyle Jameson had two knocks in the second game.

"You can see the length (in the lineup)," Spencer said. "It kind of feeds off each other. We haven't been able to do it consistently, but it can click at any time."

Ty Jones gave the Marauders five good innings on the mound in the second game. Defensively, they were charged with just one error in 16 innings.

With the sweep, the Marauders improved to 5-11 in the NSIC. Only the top eight teams qualify for the conference tournament. Sioux Falls is 9-11. Minnesota-Duluth, the Marauders' weekend opponent is 9-7.

"It's a big weekend for our baseball program. It's been a long month in a lot of ways, but we still have an opportunity to get back in the mix," Spencer said. "The cool thing is I still don't feel like we've played our best baseball and that's exciting."

