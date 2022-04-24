Marauders erase six-run deficit against Minot State, beat Beavers in Sioux Falls

Things were looking bleak Sunday for the Marauders in Sioux Falls.

Down 9-3 after four innings against the Northern Sun's top pitcher -- Minot State's RJ Martinez -- the University of Mary baseball team was staring at a long trip home with nothing to show for it.

After getting swept on Saturday against rival Minot State, the Marauders needed a spark. Their lineup, from top to bottom, and the bullpen, provided a big one.

In their last four at bats, the Marauders scored nine runs on nine hits. Additionally, they drew six walks to rally for a 13-9 win over the Beavers, who sit in fourth place in the Northern Sun standings. The weekend series was moved from Bismarck to South Dakota for weather-related reasons. It wasn't much better in South Dakota -- 41 degrees and windy -- but the field was snow-free.

"I think the term I'd use is, necessary," said University of Mary head coach Tanner Spencer. "(Saturday) was as bad of a day as you could have. We needed to respond. It was about being accountable to your teammates, accountable to the baseball program. I think collectively, we responded really well."

The Marauders banged out 16 hits total Sunday, nine coming off Martinez, who was a frontrunner for NSIC pitcher of the year, at least before Sunday. Martinez was knocked out after five innings and the Marauders did not relent on the Beavers' bullpen.

On top of the 16 hits, they also drew eight walks and stole nine bases.

"When we're clicking offensively, it's not just the hits, we're drawing walks, being patient and swinging at the pitches we want to swing at, opposed to chasing out of the zone," Spencer said. "To do that today against Martinez, who's really good, was encouraging."

Everybody played a part.

Six Marauders had multi-hit games, but nobody did more than James Martin. A gold glove winner last season at second base, the Missoula, Mont., product had another strong day at the plate. Martin finished 4-for-5 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored.

For the season, Martin ranks third on the team in batting average (.301) is tied for second in home runs (6) and third in RBIs (25).

"Outside of Derek (Shoen) and Cal (James), James has been as good as an offensive player as we've had this year," Spencer said. "When you see a guy redefine himself like James has this season, everybody knows about the glove, but he's been so consistent for us day in and day out. You're just happy for him because he's worked really hard."

Kendall Keller, Shoen, Krece Papierski, Michael Polson and Ty Jones each had two hits for the Marauders. Jones swiped three of the Marauders' nine stolen bases. Keller and Polson stole two bags each.

The comeback was made possible by the Marauders' bullpen.

Over the last 6 1/3 innings, Gabe Ridenour, Jayden Smith, Shaun Hickey, Liam Sommer and Shoen combined to allow nothing -- zero runs on just two hits.

It was the team-leading 12th appearance for the rubber-armed Ridenour.

"He's just tough," Spencer said of the freshman from Tucson, Ariz. "Whether he's got his A-stuff, B-stuff or C-stuff, he competes and comes through in big spots."

With the win, the Marauders improved to 11-13 in the NSIC and have vaulted from third-to-the-bottom to seventh in less than two weeks. Only the top eight make the conference tournament.

"Hopefully this is a turning point," Spencer said. "We had been playing really well, which is what made (Saturday) so disappointing. Today, we showed a lot of resiliency in a really big spot."

The Marauders are back on the road Wednesday, making another long haul (390 miles each way) to Marshall, Minn., to face Southwest Minnesota State (3-19 NSIC, 10-24). They'll hope for better bus-luck. On the trip to Sioux Falls on Friday, their bus lost power and conked out. The replacement rig also struggled, springing a leak due to a broken window seal on the 410-mile foray back to Bismarck.

"It's been an interesting trip," Spencer said, "to say the least."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

