The University of Mary baseball team is getting a taste of pro ball this week, with one big difference. The Marauders are doing it while having to hit the books.

With the school year winding down, the Marauders are in the middle of an 11-day road trip. After playing five games in three days in Wayne, Neb., they're in Omaha, Neb., today to face Sioux Falls. From there, they'll head to Winona, Minn., to play the Warriors this weekend.

So far this season, the Marauders have played 25 games in six different states. None in North Dakota.

"There's no two ways about. It's been a big, big challenge," Marauders' head coach Tanner Spencer said from Omaha on Monday. "We need to make sure we don't get into the mode of letting it be an out-clause, or going into victim mode.

"This is the hand we're dealt and we're doing the best we can with it."

The Marauders have played in Oklahoma, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska, making it challenging to stay on top of things academically.

"Our guys do a good job communicating with their professors. We're doing a lot of practice tests and just making sure our guys have the time they need," Spencer said. "Some of our guys are engineering majors and it's pretty rigorous. It's not easy, no question about."

Baseball-wise they're hanging in there. The Marauders are 4-6 in the congested NSIC standings and did pick up a win over 22nd-ranked Minnesota-Mankato on Saturday in Wayne, Neb.

Offensively, they can hit with anybody. The Marauders have a .318 team batting average led by star senior Derek Shoen, who is putting together an All-American season. Shoen is hitting .414 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs, but Spencer said his off-field contributions are just as key in their present situation.

"In this scenario where we're on the road for this long, you want the leaders on your team to kind of set the tone. Derek has done a great job with that," Spencer said. "The on-field stuff, that's obvious how he impacts our team. But he's really mentored our young guys on how to handle the load academically. How to stay healthy, how to take care of your body. When you have a guy like that who is so well-rounded in how he handles his course-work and how he prepares to play, he just sets a great example."

The staying-healthy part has become an issue.

The Marauders are without ace pitcher Austin Wagner, who has not pitched since March 20 due to an elbow ailment. The Marauders also lost pitcher Cody Jones for the season with a shoulder injury.

Wagner has a potential pro career to protect, but a late-season return has not been ruled out.

"It's a little different when you have a professional future to think about," Spencer said. "Austin wants to be out there. We're hopeful, but we do need to be cautious."

The Marauders have struggled on the mound, but got a big boost from Halen Knoll, who pitched a complete-game gem in a 5-2 win over Mankato. In the process, he outdueled Mavericks' ace Nathan Culley, who also is likely to pitch for pay some day.

"We've always thought really highly of Halen. We always envisioned him as a rotation guy for us," Spencer said. "Sometimes with junior college or high school guys your plan is to kind of on-ramp them into the rotation. To go seven like he did and against a kid like Culley, who is headed to the Cape Cod League, was really impressive."

Getting starts like Knoll delivered last week are critical for the Marauders, who have yet to hit their stride.

"We haven't played good baseball yet," Spencer said. "The good news is, we haven't played ourselves out of anything yet. Without any semblance of routine, it's been tough. I think as we get healthier and the schedule settles down, that will make a difference.

"Last season, we kind of ran into the same thing, but we played well at the end of the season. This team is capable of doing the same thing."