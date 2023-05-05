The Northern Sun baseball tournament in Bismarck and Mandan next week will not include the home team.

Needing to sweep Minnesota-Duluth at home this weekend, and get help in the form of Wayne State losing three times, the Marauders rallied to win the opener Friday 6-5 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. The Bulldogs turned the tables in the second game, scoring six runs in the top of the eighth inning en route to a 10-5 win.

Down 5-1 after 5 1/2 innings in the opener, Josh Walker's two-run double capped a five-run bottom of the sixth inning as the Marauders stormed in front 6-5.

Mark Schommer entered on the mound for the home 9 and struck out the side, pinning down the save and giving the Marauders momentum heading into Game 2.

Down 3-1 into the bottom of the third inning in the nightcap, the Marauders scored three times in the bottom of the third. Noah Hull delivered the key blow, a two-run homer over the left-field fence.

Duluth tied the game with a single run in the top of the seventh before hanging six on the board in the top of the eighth inning to dash the Marauders' playoff hopes.

Ethan Cole finished 4-for-6 with two runs and two RBIs in the second game for the Bulldogs. Gabe Richardson and Alex Watterman added three hits each.

Aaron Wukmir plowed through eight innings on the mound to earn the win. Wukmir threw 122 pitches, allowing five runs on 11 hits with eight strikeouts.

Krece Papierski led the Marauders with a 3-for-4 outing, including a solo home run and a double. Hull and Ben Prediger added two hits apiece.

In the first game. Tim Pokornowski homered and went 3-for-3 for Duluth.

Papierski and Walker each had two RBIs for the Marauders.

The Marauders and Bulldogs finish their seasons on Saturday with a 10 a.m. first pitch.