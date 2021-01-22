Marauders come up short on home court against Bemidji State

Bemidji State senior guard Sydney Zerr knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 12 points Friday to lead the Beavers to a 66-61 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball win over the University of Mary.
The Marauders let a four-point halftime lead slip away and lost for the fourth time in five games. The Beavers, who conclude a two-game series today at the McDowell Activity Center, outscored the Marauders 21-11 in the third quarter.
Lauren Rotunda had 17 points and eight rebounds and Macy Williams added 14 points and seven assists, but that wasn’t enough to keep the Marauders from losing their third straight game.
“We’ve got to find a balance of what good offense looks like. It’s probably a reflection of lack of time and plugging in new people and trying to run a motion offense,” U-Mary coach Rick Neumann said. “That takes time, and unfortunately in this season, time is something we don’t have on our side.”
U-Mary missed all six of its 3-pointers in the second half, while Bemidji State knocked down seven.
“That was the game,” Neumann said. “That was the difference. They made some big shots at the end of the shot clock and we’re struggling on offense right now.”
Lexie Schneider had a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for U-Mary, which shot 42% from the field and made 10 of 11 free throws compared to Bemidji’s 4 of 11.
Zerr was the unlikely leader from downtown. She entered the game 0-for-14 on 3-point attempts and went 4-for-8. Brooklyn Bachmann had three 3-pointers, Gabby Dubois had two and Taylor Vold one. The Beavers made 10 of 26 3-point attempts.
Bachmann was the only other Bemidji State player in double figures with 15 points.
Bemidji State jumped out to a 7-0 lead with 8:13 left in the first quarter. But the Beavers didn’t score again until Dubois drained a 3-pointer with 9:16 left in the first half.
The Marauders, meanwhile, reeled off 15 straight points.
Rotunda connected on a 3-pointer with 7:57 left in the second quarter and senior guard senior Coral Gillette followed with her first six points of the season on a pair of 3-pointers. Playing just her second game of the season, Gillette finished with nine points, all on 3-pointers in the first half.
Bemidji State rallied to get within 26-25 with 2:47 left, but Gillette’s third 3-pointer of the half gave the Marauders a 31-27 lead at the break. U-Mary led despite 11 first-half turnovers which led to an 11-2 BSU advantage in points off turnovers.
The Marauders ended the night with 18 turnovers. They are last in the NSIC in turnover margin (-5.20).
“We’re gritty but we have to find a way to be more consistent on offense,” Neumann said. “That’s the biggest thing for me.”
U-Mary nursed the lead through much of the third quarter but with 5:12 left, Dubois scored on a layup to tie the game at 35. After a timeout, the Beavers went back on top on Bachmann’s 3-pointer with 4:47 left in the third quarter.
Bemidji led by four in the closing seconds of the third quarter when Trinity Myer threw up a half-court shot as the clock wound down. The long toss hit the top of the backboard and bounced up and back into the court where Bemidji’s Coley Rezabek was the only player waiting for an easy layup and 48-42 lead.
The Marauders never got closer than two points in the fourth quarter.
“We’re just not good enough on offense right now,” Neumann said. “We turn it over too much and we’re not making threes. But it’s more concerning that we’re not even getting them. We’ve got to find a way to get more. We don’t get a lot of inside-out stuff and we’ve got to fix that if we’re going to turn this thing around.”