Marauders come up short on home court against Bemidji State

Zerr was the unlikely leader from downtown. She entered the game 0-for-14 on 3-point attempts and went 4-for-8. Brooklyn Bachmann had three 3-pointers, Gabby Dubois had two and Taylor Vold one. The Beavers made 10 of 26 3-point attempts.

Bachmann was the only other Bemidji State player in double figures with 15 points.

Bemidji State jumped out to a 7-0 lead with 8:13 left in the first quarter. But the Beavers didn’t score again until Dubois drained a 3-pointer with 9:16 left in the first half.

The Marauders, meanwhile, reeled off 15 straight points.

Rotunda connected on a 3-pointer with 7:57 left in the second quarter and senior guard senior Coral Gillette followed with her first six points of the season on a pair of 3-pointers. Playing just her second game of the season, Gillette finished with nine points, all on 3-pointers in the first half.

Bemidji State rallied to get within 26-25 with 2:47 left, but Gillette’s third 3-pointer of the half gave the Marauders a 31-27 lead at the break. U-Mary led despite 11 first-half turnovers which led to an 11-2 BSU advantage in points off turnovers.

The Marauders ended the night with 18 turnovers. They are last in the NSIC in turnover margin (-5.20).