Marauders, Augustana split NSIC doubleheader
041121-spt-umary-augustana

The University of Mary's Riley Schlimm (39) celebrates with Ty Jones (9) after Jones hit a two-run homer in the third inning against Augustana at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Saturday. It was the second two-run shot for the Marauders in the inning.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

The University of Mary baseball team earned a split, and almost more, with NSIC power Augustana on Saturday.

Derek Shoen's walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Marauders a 5-4 win in the opening game at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Down 11-4 through 7 1/2 innings in the nightcap, the Marauders closed within 11-9 and had the winning run at the plate before the Vikings hung on for a two-run win. Cal James went 5-for-5 for the home team.

The two teams play one nine-inning game on Sunday, starting at noon.

U-Mary 5, Augustana 4

All five of the Marauders' runs in the opener came via the long all.

Shoen provided the heroics.

Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Shoen drove a 3-1 pitch from Augie reliever Thomas Bruss over the right-field wall for a game-winning home run. It was Shoen's third homer of the season.

The Marauders' other four runs came in the bottom of the third, all with two outs.

James walked in front of Spencer Gillund, who unloaded on a 1-1 pitch for a two-run shot to left field and a 2-1 U-Mary lead. It was Gillund's second roundtripper of the season.

The next batter, Riley Schlimm, was hit by Augie right-hander Tanner Brown, bringing up Ty Jones. Down 1-2 in the count, Jones took Brown over the left-field wall for the Marauders' second-two run homer of the inning, and for Jones, his fifth long ball of the season.

Augustana drew even in the top of the fifth when Jaxon Rosencranz, who played for the Bismarck Larks last summer, tied it with a two-run home run off Marauders' starting pitcher Kody Jones.

Andrew Brooks and Paxton Miller worked scoreless innings to keep the game tied into the seventh before Ty Jones ended it.

Augustana 11, U-Mary 9

Down 11-4 late in game 2, the Marauders rallied to make Augie sweat.

James, who had four RBIs and scored twice to go with his five hits, singled home Alec Battest and James Martin with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to bring the Marauders within 11-9. Clean-up batter Spencer Gillund walked, but Thomas Bruss struck out Riley Schlimm to end it.

The two teams combined for 26 hits in the game, four of which flew over the fence.

James clubbed a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, his team-high sixth homer of the season.

Tyrus Barclay led off the bottom of the eight with a solo shot for the Marauders. Barclay finished with two hits. 

Christian Kuzemka went 3-for-5 for Augie, including a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.

University of Mary 5, Augustana 4

Augustana;010;120;0;--;4;5;0

UM;004;000;1;--;5;6;0

Tanner Brown, Tony Lanier (6), Thomas Bruss (7) and Will Olson. Kody Jones, Andrew Brooks (6), Paxton Miller (7) and Tyrus Barclay. W—Miller. L—Bruss. HR—AU, Jaxon Rosencranz. UM, Spencer Gillund, Ty Jones, Derek Shoen.

Highlights: Augustana – Jordan Barth 1-3, R; Sam Baier 1-3 R, SB; Christian Kuzemka 1-2 2 RBI; Rosencranz 1-3 HR, 2 RBI; Brown 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO. U-Mary – Barclay 1-4; Shoen 2-4 HR, RBI; Calvin James 0-1 R, 2 BB; Gillund 1-3 HR, 2 RBI; Riley Schlimm 0-2 R; Jones 1-2 HR, 2 RBI; Dakota Finley 1-2 SB; Jones 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Brooks 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Miller 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.

Augustana 11, University of Mary 9

Augustana;322;010;210;--;11;14;1

UM;003;001;023;--;9;12;2

Ryan Jares, Jordan Gesling (8), Bruss (9) and Drew Dirksen. Daniel Turner, Mark Schommer (5), Brandon Gill (8), Mitch Oehme (9) and Tyrus Barclay. W—Jares. L—Turner. Save—Bruss. HR—Augustana, Christian Kuzemka, Drey Dirksen. U-Mary, Tyrus Barcay, Calvin James.

Highlights: Augustana – Carter Howell 2-4 2 RBI; Riley Johnson 2-5 R, RBI; Sam Baier 2-4 2 R, RBI; Kuzemka 3-5 HR, 4 RBI; Dirksen 1-5 HR, 2 RBI; Rosencranz 2-4; Jares 7 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO; Bruss 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO. U-Mary – Tyrus Barclay 2-5 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Derek Shoen 1-4 R; Cal James 5-5 HR, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Spencer Gillund 1-4 RBI, BB; Finley 1-3 R, BB; James Martin 1-3 2B, 2 R; Alec Battest 1-2 R, RBI; Turner 4 IP, 7 H, 8 R (6 ER), 1 BB, 5 SO; Schommer 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Oehme 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Gill 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.

Records: University of Mary 8-6 NISC, 10-9 overall; Augustana 12-5, 16-5.

