Marauders, Augustana split NSIC doubleheader

The next batter, Riley Schlimm, was hit by Augie right-hander Tanner Brown, bringing up Ty Jones. Down 1-2 in the count, Jones took Brown over the left-field wall for the Marauders' second-two run homer of the inning, and for Jones, his fifth long ball of the season.

Augustana drew even in the top of the fifth when Jaxon Rosencranz, who played for the Bismarck Larks last summer, tied it with a two-run home run off Marauders' starting pitcher Kody Jones.

Andrew Brooks and Paxton Miller worked scoreless innings to keep the game tied into the seventh before Ty Jones ended it.

Augustana 11, U-Mary 9

Down 11-4 late in game 2, the Marauders rallied to make Augie sweat.

James, who had four RBIs and scored twice to go with his five hits, singled home Alec Battest and James Martin with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to bring the Marauders within 11-9. Clean-up batter Spencer Gillund walked, but Thomas Bruss struck out Riley Schlimm to end it.

The two teams combined for 26 hits in the game, four of which flew over the fence.

James clubbed a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, his team-high sixth homer of the season.