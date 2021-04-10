Marauders, Augustana split NSIC doubleheader

The University of Mary baseball team earned a split, and almost more, with NSIC power Augustana on Saturday.
Derek Shoen's walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Marauders a 5-4 win in the opening game at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
Down 11-4 through 7 1/2 innings in the nightcap, the Marauders closed within 11-9 and had the winning run at the plate before the Vikings hung on for a two-run win. Cal James went 5-for-5 for the home team.
The two teams play one nine-inning game on Sunday, starting at noon.
U-Mary 5, Augustana 4
All five of the Marauders' runs in the opener came via the long all.
Shoen provided the heroics.
Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Shoen drove a 3-1 pitch from Augie reliever Thomas Bruss over the right-field wall for a game-winning home run. It was Shoen's third homer of the season.
The Marauders' other four runs came in the bottom of the third, all with two outs.
James walked in front of Spencer Gillund, who unloaded on a 1-1 pitch for a two-run shot to left field and a 2-1 U-Mary lead. It was Gillund's second roundtripper of the season.
The next batter, Riley Schlimm, was hit by Augie right-hander Tanner Brown, bringing up Ty Jones. Down 1-2 in the count, Jones took Brown over the left-field wall for the Marauders' second-two run homer of the inning, and for Jones, his fifth long ball of the season.
Augustana drew even in the top of the fifth when Jaxon Rosencranz, who played for the Bismarck Larks last summer, tied it with a two-run home run off Marauders' starting pitcher Kody Jones.
Andrew Brooks and Paxton Miller worked scoreless innings to keep the game tied into the seventh before Ty Jones ended it.
Augustana 11, U-Mary 9
Down 11-4 late in game 2, the Marauders rallied to make Augie sweat.
James, who had four RBIs and scored twice to go with his five hits, singled home Alec Battest and James Martin with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to bring the Marauders within 11-9. Clean-up batter Spencer Gillund walked, but Thomas Bruss struck out Riley Schlimm to end it.
The two teams combined for 26 hits in the game, four of which flew over the fence.
James clubbed a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, his team-high sixth homer of the season.
Tyrus Barclay led off the bottom of the eight with a solo shot for the Marauders. Barclay finished with two hits.