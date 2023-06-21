Mankato finished off a four-game sweep of the Larks with 11-0 and 8-2 wins on Wednesday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The MoonDogs outscored Bismarck 50-16 in the series, dropping the Larks to 9-15.

Thursday at 7 p.m., Bismarck hosts Minot in the first Northwoods League meeting between the two North Dakota teams. Minot is 5-17.

Mankato 11, Bismarck 0

The first game Wednesday was all MoonDogs.

Jake Riding worked six shutout innings, allowing just three hits, with five strikeouts.

All three Bismarck hits were singles.

The MoonDogs banged out 11 hits and drew nine walks. Kip Fougerousse, Max Williams and Ty Rumsey had two hits each. Arial Armas drove in three runs.

Scoreless through three innings, Mankato scored 11 runs in its last four at bats.

Mankato 8, Bismarck 2

The MoonDogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning of the second game and never looked back to complete the sweep.

Nolan Tichy went 3-for-4 with a double as Mankato held a 12-6 advantage in hits.

Jack Herring had two of the Larks' six hits. Ryan Moerman had an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning for the home team's lone extra-base hit of the day.

Kolby Kiser worked six innings on the mound for Mankato, allowing just one run on five hits.

Brad Helton tossed four scoreless innings in relief for the Larks, including five strikeouts.