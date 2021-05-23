Mandan's Flaa back in the bigs, this time with Braves

Jay Flaa is back in the bigs.

The Mandan native was summoned by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday from the team’s Class AAA affiliate in Gwinnett, Georgia.

Flaa has been with the Braves since being claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on May 11. Flaa had spent his entire six-year career with the Orioles, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 draft.

Flaa made his first and only major league appearance for the Orioles on April 27. He worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two walks and picked up a strikeout of the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

Since joining the Gwinnett Stripers, Flaa has worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings, all in relief. The 28-year-old right-hander allowed two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Flaa has pitched 263 minor league innings, allowing 201 hits. He has struck out 296 batters and pitched to an earned run average of 3.46.

Prior to being drafted, Flaa pitched one year at the University of Mary and three at North Dakota State.

Flaa did not pitch in Sunday's game for the Braves, a 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta, is off on Monday, before starting a two-game series on Tuesday at Boston against the Red Sox. The Braves are currently 23-24 in the National League East, 1 1/2 games behind the first place New York Mets (21-19).

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

