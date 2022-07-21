Mandan walks off Watford City to make semis

The saying rings eternal across just about every sport, 'It's not how you start, it's how you finish.'

The Mandan A's took that saying to the extreme Thursday, escaping a feisty ninth-seeded Watford City team with a 4-3 walk-off win in the third of four first-round games at the Class A West Region tournament at Dwyer Field.

"We started off very, very slow," Mandan designated hitter Seth Gerhardt said. "We didn't start hitting the ball until about the fifth inning, then we started swinging the bat and throwing our hands. It's a good feeling, but hopefully we don't have to do that again tomorrow."

Watford City had to win a play-in game Wednesday against Dickinson to qualify for the tournament.

What did slow things down was a nasty squall, which dropped rain, hail and flashed lightning that caused play to be delayed for almost 40 minutes during the bottom of the first.

"It kinda seem like we had our normal routine going, then the delay hit and it took a little away from us," Mandan head coach Rob Bird Horse said. "I don't want to blame it for us not scoring until late, but you have to take it into consideration."

The A's were held to three baserunners through the first four innings, all of which reached via the walk.

"The bats weren't going early, but we kept reminding them that it's a long game and they can make an adjustment their next at-bat," Bird Horse said.

Mandan pitcher Tate Olson worked out of a bases loaded, one out jam in the second and dealt with runners reaching base in both the first and third innings as well.

"Tate didn't have his best stuff today, but credit to him, he gave us quality innings and kept us in the game," Bird Horse said.

The fifth inning was crucial for both teams.

In the top half, Watford City broke through against Olson, putting together a three-run, two-out rally kickstarted by a hit by pitch of No. 9 batter Josh Chavez.

"We told the team that if they let Watford City stick around, they'll come get you, and that's what happened," Bird Horse said. "We let them stick around and they got a few runs that inning. Luckily we were able to respond."

As for the bottom of the inning, while Mandan was unable to push any runs across, they did work their fourth walk and see Olson notch the team's first hit of the day.

"Whatever way possible we get on, we'll do what we need to do when the time comes for it," Gerhardt said.

Olson was lifted after the fifth to allow Dylan Gierke to finish out the game on the mound, and he did his job, allowing just a single baserunner in each of the final two innings but not allowing either to advance past second.

"I'll tip my hat to Dylan, he came in needing to get us outs and he did that," Bird Horse said. "He kept us in the game."

While the walk and icebreaking hit came with two outs in the fifth, Mandan didn't wait as long to get the party started in the sixth, as Jamison Nelson led off with a single to right.

A double by Seth Gerhardt and a two-run single by Jordan Binder followed the leadoff knock, cutting Watford City's lead to 3-2.

"We needed it, that's all I can say," Gerhardt said. "I don't know what sparked it, but we needed it and we needed it big."

The uprising against Howe was quelled somewhat by a double play ball off the bat of Gage Miller, but the bottom of Mandan's lineup got the job done to tie the game.

Catcher Owen Brincks singled, Carson Ressler walked, and Ashton Michlitsch drove in Brincks to tie the game at three with a single.

"It's been a story of our season where we get guys on and leave them on base," Bird Horse said. "We were preaching before the game that if we got guys on, we have to get them in. Props to the guys, we were able to move guys around that inning."

All that remained was the seventh, which was kickstarted by a Gierke double.

Watford City decided to walk Jamison Nelson, which brought Gerhardt to the plate. Gerhardt made sure they paid for that decision.

"I was a little nervous after they walked Jamison Nelson," Gerhardt said. "With a 3-1 count, I knew I had to swing hard, get something to the outfield and do my job. He threw me a pitch across the plate and I let it fly."

Gerhardt blasted a double off the left-field fence, scoring Gierke. But Gerhardt wanted more than a double when the ball left his bat.

"I definitely wanted the walk-off bomb," Gerhardt said. "I saw it fly, I bat-flipped, I did everything, I pimped that thing. I prayed it would go over, then when I was rounding first I saw the left fielder throw it in and knew I had to get moving. I wanted it to go out."

WILLISTON 5, BISMARCK CAPITALS 3

The 4-5 game was the second straight entertaining contest for those fans who stuck around through the weather that plagued the A's game, as the Williston Oilers eked out a 5-3 win over the Bismarck Capitals.

"We threw strikes, we put some good at-bats up and were able to score in most innings," Williston head coach Trever Sorenson said. "It was a solid win by everybody on the team."

Jayden Iba threw six innings of three-run ball, Max Heen was a sparkplug at the top of Williston's lineup, reaching base every time he came to the plate and scoring a run each time as well, and Conner Ekblad locked down the first save of the tournament with a spotless seventh inning of work.

"Iba usually gives us a solid outing, which is why we went with him against Bismarck," Sorenson said. "He usually gives us a quality start. Then when the game is close, Conner knows he's going in. It's a good recipe for a close win."

Trace King completed 6 2/3 strong innings on the mound, but the Capitals weren't able to take advantage of several situations with runners on base that could have tied the game or put them ahead.

Seth Dietz led the Bismarck offense by reaching base three times, once on a hit, once on a walk, and once by being hit by a pitch.

Williston scored single runs in each of the first four innings and capped its win with a tally in the seventh. Bismarck pushed across a pair of runs in the third and a lone tally in the sixth.

"We had good at-bats one through nine, there weren't many times where we went up there and gave Bismarck an out," Sorenson said. "We bunted well, got runners over, and scored them when we needed to. When you're facing a good pitcher on the mound, it's a positive any time you can score, it makes it easier on our pitchers."

UP NEXT

Semifinals: The Bismarck Senators and Bismarck Reps tangle in the first semifinal today at 4 p.m. That game will be followed by the second semifinal, featuring the Mandan A's and the Williston Oilers, at 6:30 p.m.

Loser-out: Jamestown and Minot start the day off with the first of two loser-out games at 11 a.m. Watford City and the Bismarck Capitals follow with the second loser-out game at 1 p.m. All games take place at Dwyer Field.