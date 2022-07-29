Mandan survives Jamestown in extras

Jamestown entered Friday night's game against Mandan looking to extend its shocking run in the Class AA state Legion tournament. Mandan was playing to continue its season.

It was Mandan that eventually came out with the win, downing the red-hot seventh-seeded Eagles 14-12 in a nine-inning dogfight.

"Feels good to get that win," Mandan head coach Jake Kincaid said. "I'm happy for the kids. That's what we call a character win. We had opportunities to lay down and fold and our kids pulled through."

The length of the Class AA state tournament tests all teams' pitching depth, and little was that clearer than with Jamestown Friday evening.

After all but maxing out their top three arms in their wins over Bismarck, West Fargo, and Fargo Post 2, the Eagles had to patch their pitching staff together for the fourth game of the tournament, and that left an opening for Mandan's streaky offense.

"We knew coming in it would be a tight game," Kincaid said. "Our three previous games against them had been one-run games, so we were confident going against them."

Jamestown, as it has for much of the tournament, played with a lead early after jumping on Mandan's Brayden Bunnell for three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Mandan had a quick answer with two runs of their own in the second on a home run by Hudsen Sheldon, but the Eagles pushed back with a run in the bottom of the third.

The Chiefs took a brief 6-4 lead, in the top of the fourth, but the Eagles quickly erased the deficit with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth against Mandan reliever Hudsen Sheldon.

"Any time you have a lead, it calms you down, but I'll give our kids credit, no matter if we were up, down or tied, we were the same," Kincaid said. "We were confident and ready to execute our gameplan."

Mandan and Jamestown continued their battle on offense as each team's pitching staff struggled to get outs.

Mandan was held scoreless in the fifth, but after a four-run fifth by the Eagles, the Chiefs responded with a three spot in the sixth keyed by a two-run double by McCoy Keller, the first of three huge run-scoring hits by Keller in the game.

The Eagles came right back, scoring what turned out to be two critical insurance runs off of Sheldon to take a 12-9 lead into the top of the seventh, after Jordan Binder came in and retired the final two Eagles batters.

"The atmosphere was insane," Kincaid said. "I thought our kids did a good job of using that atmosphere to sharpen up their focus, and I can't remember that many bad at-bats after that fifth inning, so I think we did a good job of using that energy to our advantage."

Jamestown's pitching finally fell apart in the top of the seventh. Thomas Newman, who got the Eagles off the field in the sixth, loaded the bases with one out before giving way to Gage Orr.

Orr got Avery Bogner to pop out to shallow right for the second out of the inning, but uncorked a run-scoring wild pitch and a walk to Isaac Huettl, who was followed by a two-run single by Keller just past the Jamestown shortstop to tie the game at 12-12.

"As the game went on, [Keller] got more confident with his ability with the bat," Kincaid said. "He didn't take many bad swings as the game went along, and his confidence went up as the game went along."

Orr did get the Eagles off the field before the Chiefs could take the lead, inducing Bunnell into an inning-ending groundout.

That's when Seth Arenz took over for the Chiefs on the mound, and he did what so few pitchers at state have done: hold Jamestown scoreless.

Arenz threw three shutout innings, getting the Chiefs through three critical innings, before the Chiefs offense finally broke back through against Orr in the top of the ninth, with Keller providing one last bit of heroics with the eventual game-winning RBI single to score Bogner from second.

Mandan scored once more in the ninth with a sac fly by Lucas Burgum, and Arenz faced just four batters in the bottom of the ninth to record a big win for the Chiefs.

"Seth Arenz did a phenomenal job holding them down and ultimately winning the game for us at the end," Kincaid said. "We told the kids after the game that it was a team win, whether they were in the game or not, they contributed immensely. We were able to lengthen the game out as far as we could and we were lucky enough at the end to win it.

"We were able to get that extra run, and then we got two quick outs (in the bottom of the ninth), which was big too."

Both teams now have to reload and prepare for games today, as the Chiefs continue on their win-or-go-home trek through the loser's bracket by facing No. 3 West Fargo, which ended top-seeded Fargo Post 2's season 3-1 in the game preceding Mandan's.

Jamestown, having only lost to Mandan, gets a bye into the winner-take-all championship game at 3 p.m.

Kincaid is grateful his team has a chance to play at least one more game.

"When we show up, we have to bring 100 percent effort again," Kincaid said. "We'll likely be facing one of the best pitchers in the state in Casey Clemenson, but after today's win, I don't question our character.

"We feel good about where we're at pitching-wise. Lucas Burgum will start against West Fargo for us and we'll go from there."