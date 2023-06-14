The summer has gotten off to a sizzling start for the Mandan Chiefs.

In their first eight games, all wins, the Chiefs have scored 72 runs and allowed 31.

It's not too surprising considering the roster manager Jake Kincaid returned. The Chiefs were one win short last summer of reaching the championship round of the state Class AA tournament.

Just a few weeks ago, Mandan won the West Region tournament during the high school season, serving as a springboard into the summer.

"What's cool, and I told them this today, is that when you've been around a lot of winning, sometimes you just figure it out at the end of games," Kincaid said. "We have kids that have played a lot of baseball, played a lot of other sports and have had success. I think there's a pretty direct correlation between the two."

Already with a strong core from the high school season, Mandan welcome back Lucas Burgum, who had a strong freshman season at Alexandria (Minn.) Tech.

"Obviously getting Lucas has been a big positive for us," Kincaid said. "He's a middle-of-the-order type hitter and he had a really good spring pitching. In my mind, at the end of the last year, Lucas and the Clemenson kid from West Fargo were the two best pitchers in the state."

Burgum, Brayden Bunnell, McCoy Keller and Hudsen Sheldon top a pitching staff with plenty of depth. Of the 15 players on the roster, 13 are legitimate pitchers.

"In the past, we've probably had to use some throwers to pitch, but now you look at our roster and there are a lot of guys capable of throwing quality innings for us," Kincaid said.

So far, seven different pitchers have wins. Keller is 2-0. Bunnell, Dylan Geiger, Jameson Nelson, Tate Olson, Mason Oster and Sheldon have one win each.

Offensively, Sheldon has three three-hit games, although the four-sport standout won't be available for tonight's doubleheader in Minot against the Vistas. He's at a basketball camp.

Bunnell and catcher Owen Brincks each have a three-hit game. Burgum has three two-hit games, including a homer. Nelson has three two-hit games. Keller has two.

"We've played a lot of guys and whoever we've put in the lineup has done a good job of getting on base and driving in runs," Kincaid said. "The guys have shown a really good awareness of what our goals are, which is starting fast and scoring runs."

Playing a lot of guys has been the theme early. There are four of five anchors in the lineup, but with ample and equal talent, Kincaid can continue to mix and match.

"I think the program as a whole has done a really good job of developing versatility so it's our job as coaches to push the right buttons and find that right fit," he said. "We're still kind of in find-out mode right now, but we feel really good about the nine kids we're putting out there each game and our expectation is to be successful with whoever happens to be in the lineup."

The Chiefs will get a gauge of how good they are this week. After two games in Minot tonight, they host Fargo Post 2 on Thursday at 5 p.m.

"It's a measuring stick every week. The teams across the state are very good, Kincaid said. "With Minot and Post 2 back-to-back it will give us a pretty good indication of where we're at and what we need to work on."