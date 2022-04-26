Mandan returns to action with sweep of Demons

For more than two weeks the Mandan baseball team was stuck indoors.

All the time in the batting cages paid off.

When the Braves got a chance to get back on the turf at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan got back on track, sweeping a West Region doubleheader from Bismarck on Tuesday, winning 12-0 and 15-0.

“We’ve been working hard in the gym,” Braves coach Dewitt Mack said. “We’d get in the cages, hit the ball hard and we’ve been working on different approaches with the anticipation of getting out here and actually getting to play. We told the boys once we get out here, it’s going to be quick so we have to be sure we make all of our adjustments beforehand.”

Mandan piled up 28 hits in the sweep, putting together five big innings in the process.

After scoring single runs in the first two frames of the opener -- on McCoy Keller’s bases-loaded hit by pitch and a passed ball to score Seth Arenz from third – the Braves broke open the game with five runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings.

“We were hitting the ball hard but we were hitting it right at them early in the game,” Mack said. “We said, just keep hitting the ball hard. Good things happen when you hit the ball hard and we started finding holes and got us some runs.”

Keller drove in four runs in the opener, a 12-0, five-inning victory. In addition to his first-inning hit by pitch, he had a two-run single in the fourth and a run-producing groundout in the fifth.

Stetson Kuntz and Brayden Bunnell each drove in a pair of runs. Kuntz had an RBI single in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Bunnell RBI singles in both five-run frames.

Avery Bogner, Bunnell, Lucas Burgum and Owen Gress each had a pair of hits. Seth Arenz was on base all three times he came up, scoring after reaching on a fielder’s choice, a double and a walk.

All that run production was more than enough for the Braves’ pitching staff, which turned in two strong efforts.

Luke Darras threw four one-hit innings and combined with Arenz on a two-hit shutout in the opener. Darras allowed one hit and two walks while striking out four. Arenz worked around a one-hit single by Gannon Swanson and struck out three in closing the game in the fifth.

Bogner and Keller combined for a three-hit shutout in the nightcap, a 15-0 win. Bogner allowed three hits and struck out five over four innings and Keller worked a 1-2-3 fifth.

“We have a large number of arms this year,” Mack said. “Trying to find innings, especially with the weather we’ve had, has been tough. Getting some kids out there and getting them to throw was nice to see.

“They just pounded the zone. You stay around the zone and good things happen. You rely on your defense. They changed speeds a little bit too but just staying around that strike zone is huge.”

Mandan jumped out to a big lead early in the second contest, scoring three runs in the top of the first and adding five in the second (the games were BHS home games, but played at Memorial Ballpark due to field availability).

The top five batters in the Braves’ order – Bogner, Arenz, Isaac Huettl, Bunnell and Burgum – went 11-for-17 with 11 runs scored and seven RBIs with four extra-base hits.

BHS had two singles in the opener – one by Caden Fischer leading off the fourth and Swanson’s with one out in the bottom of the fifth. In the second game, Fischer doubled in the first, Tanner Groseclose had a one-hit single in the third and Cole Jahner singled with one out in the fourth.

For Mack, the best part of the doubleheader was just getting back on the field, despite the gusting winds and cold temperatures.

“Just getting back out and playing baseball,” Mack said. “Thinking baseball, playing baseball. Seeing some live pitching and running around the bases. Inside it’s kind of cramped, kind of small – so just getting onto the field was nice.

“That’s spring baseball. Some games are cancelled and you start piling them up. We’ve got two more doubleheaders this week. They’re probably both going to be counters, so we have to be ready to play. Get a day off and work on a few things and come back and play again.”

Mandan hosts Legacy on Thursday and Century on Saturday. Bismarck hosts St. Mary’s on Thursday and Century on Friday.

