In four decades of coaching, Dewitt Mack had never seen anything like it — play halted ... on the account of smoke.

After Jamison Nelson’s one-hit gem beat second-place Dickinson 1-0 in the first game Wednesday at Mandan Memorial Ballpark, the Braves and Midgets were two batters into the second game when play was stopped.

“I’ve been coaching kids in baseball for 40 years and never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d see a game canceled for this,” Mack said. “It started out as a beautiful day. You thought we were going to get a second awesome day in a row. It sprinkled a little bit, the wind picked up and the next thing you know, it got really smoky.”

Rain, snow, wind? Par for the course in North Dakota, particularly in spring. But a Canadian smoke bomb in May?

“Never seen anything like it. Never thought I would,” Mack said, “and hope I don’t again.”

Unfortunately, it could happen again today. Mandan is scheduled to play Century at Legacy’s field at 4:30.

“I guess we’ll find out tomorrow,” Mack said. “It all depends on the air quality.”

Before the smoke rolled in, the Braves continued a very productive week on the diamond.

After sweeping Williston on Tuesday, Nelson turned in his best performance of the season in the opener Wednesday. Dickinson came to town 12-2 in West Region games and 15-5 overall.

Nelson, a junior, allowed just one single, did not walk a single batter and struck out three.

“He hasn’t been one of our main guys, but today he was lights out today,” Mack said. “The big thing today was he threw strikes and located his pitches. He got ahead in the count and was always around the plate. He did a great job against a very good team.”

The second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Dickinson is unlikely to be made up.

The Braves swept Williston on Tuesday, including an improbable rally in the first game.

Down to their last out, the Braves got pinch-hit singles from Nelson and Jordan Binder before 9-hole hitter Tukker Horner singled to load the bases. That brought up leadoff batter Hudsen Sheldon, who shot the right-center field gap for a bases-clearing and game-winning three-run triple and a 3-2 Braves victory.

“It was definitely an exciting way to win that game,” Mack said. “You felt bad for their pitcher (Alex Blume). He had done a really nice job up to that point against us. To lose a game that way is tough, but it was a credit to our kids for having some good at bats and then Hudsen coming up with a really big hit.”

Sheldon, also a top track athlete in the spring for the Braves, and Owen Gress have had strong seasons at the plate. So too have Brayden Bunnell and McCoy Keller. Bunnell and Keller, both seniors, also are the top pitchers for the Braves.

After a pair of lopsided road losses to league-leading Jamestown May 9, the Braves have bounced back with three straight wins. They’re heading into the last weekend of regular-season games at 9-6 in the West Region and 11-7 overall.

“We seem to have hopefully turned the corner a little bit,” Mack said. “We had one of our worst days in Jamestown, combined with them being very good, it was just a bad combination for us.

“Since then, we’ve spent a lot of time working on our hitting, and some additional time with our pitchers. The results have been much improved and hopefully that continues.”