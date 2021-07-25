Mandan looking for host-team magic

The Chiefs own an 8-1 win over second-seeded Fargo Post 2 on June 16. In that game, Mandan received a stellar pitching performance from Ben Kleinknecht, their top pitcher.

“In our two doubleheaders against West Fargo, we were pretty pleased with the way we competed against them. Whether it was West Fargo or Post 2, our kids haven’t backed down at all,” Kincaid said. “Anything can happen in baseball, that’s just kind of the nature of the sport, and with it being on our field, we can get into that home-game routine a little bit.”

The Chiefs have one of the best hitters in the state in Isaac Huettl. Kincaid has put Huettl in the leadoff spot to get the hard-hitting left-handed batter to the plate as much as possible.

In 43 games, Huettl has slugged five home runs to go with a .402 batting average and 35 RBIs. Of his 51 hits, 19 are for extra bases. Just as impressively, Huettl has walked 41 times and struck out just seven times. This week, Kincaid is hoping he’ll be even more aggressive.

“If anything, we’d like him to swing a little more,” Kincaid said. “He does a really good job being disciplined at the plate, but (this) week, we’d like him to bypass the walk and do more damage because he’s capable of doing a lot of damage.”