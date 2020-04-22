Longtime Legion rep Grondahl disappointed season was canceled

"The American Legion has been such a good organization for so long, but in this circumstance they shot themselves in the foot," Grondahl said. "I'm not so sure the damage from this decision may be irreparable. You could see the state fracture and go with other programs."

Grondahl carries a lot of gravitas across the state. On top of several decades being heavily involved in Babe Ruth and Legion baseball circles, he's also been a basketball referee since graduating from high school in 1972. He's decided to hang up his whistle, however. His last game was the Class A state tournament semifinal between Devils Lake and Fargo Davies on March 13. Shortly after Devils Lake won, the tournament was suspended by the North Dakota High School Activities Association.

"Those poor Devils Lake girls, they win a close game and then find out right afterwards that the tournament had been shut down and they won't have the opportunity to play for a state championship," Grondahl said. "They were just balling. You felt absolutely terrible for them.

"You just think about all these kids and what they've lost. It's so sad. And that plays into the Legion decision. There was no rush. These kids already have had so much taken away from them. We had time to wait a little while. There was no rush."