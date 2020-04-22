Longtime Legion rep Grondahl disappointed season was canceled

Larry Grondahl isn't giving up hope on having baseball in North Dakota this summer.
Grondahl, a Class AA Representative from Williston, is part of a group of coaches and other state reps trying to put a plan in place to have a baseball season this summer following the North Dakota American Legion's decision to cancel the season on Tuesday.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the group issued criteria that would need to be met in order to play.
1.) North Dakota and CDC guidelines are relieved or lowered as the season approaches.
2.) All state park districts facilities are opened for public use.
"Our whole issue, and we've heard this from every corner of the state, is that this decision did not need to be made yet," Grondahl said. "That being said, the decision has been made and we're moving on. We want to give kids the opportunity to play baseball this summer. That's all this is about. If we can do that safely, following local and national guidelines, that's what we intend to do."
Grondahl, who has spent nearly four decades running Babe Ruth and Legion tournaments in Williston, and also worked for the Williston Parks Department for 40 years, was extremely disappointed by the North Dakota American Legion's Department Executive Committee (DEC), which initially canceled the season April 2, only to reconsider under intense scrutiny, before voting 7-0 on Monday to again cancel the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"The American Legion has been such a good organization for so long, but in this circumstance they shot themselves in the foot," Grondahl said. "I'm not so sure the damage from this decision may be irreparable. You could see the state fracture and go with other programs."
Grondahl carries a lot of gravitas across the state. On top of several decades being heavily involved in Babe Ruth and Legion baseball circles, he's also been a basketball referee since graduating from high school in 1972. He's decided to hang up his whistle, however. His last game was the Class A state tournament semifinal between Devils Lake and Fargo Davies on March 13. Shortly after Devils Lake won, the tournament was suspended by the North Dakota High School Activities Association.
"Those poor Devils Lake girls, they win a close game and then find out right afterwards that the tournament had been shut down and they won't have the opportunity to play for a state championship," Grondahl said. "They were just balling. You felt absolutely terrible for them.
"You just think about all these kids and what they've lost. It's so sad. And that plays into the Legion decision. There was no rush. These kids already have had so much taken away from them. We had time to wait a little while. There was no rush."
Grondahl and other team representatives continue to work through some of the stickier details such as insurance for teams and the cost. However, he's confident most Legion posts will step up.
"Could there be some Legion posts that decide not to pay? I suppose so, but the Legion posts understand it's all about the kids," Grondahl said. "Whether we play under the Legion umbrella or not, I would hope they still support it."
Grondahl said other logistical matters like schedules and staffing are already in place. Even if the season has to be delayed, he said there would be ample time to fit in a season, especially considering the Legion regional and world series tournaments already have been canceled.
"Even if we have to start say July 1, we could still play through mid-August or around there and get a reasonable season in," he said. "We do have some flexibility."
Providing hope, and a small dose of normalcy, is part of the group's mission.
"People are on edge enough with all this stuff that's going on," Grondahl said. "We need things to look forward to."
They'll proceed only if it's safe to do so, Grondahl said, who provided a humorous example to illustrate his point.
"My wife was way ahead of the curve on social distancing," he said. "She's been social distancing from me for years."
