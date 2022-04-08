Loboes edge Skyhawks in pitchers' duel

Who needs practice?

The LaMoure-Litchville-Marion Loboes looked sharp in their season debut.

Last year’s Class B state runners-up played two strong games at the Shiloh Christian Invitational on Friday at Dwyer Field.

Corban Potts threw four no-hit innings and combined with Connor Johnson on a one-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over the host Skyhawks in Friday night’s finale.

Not bad for a team that’s seen limited preseason activity on the diamond.

“I told the guys, I was really, really impressed,” Loboes coach Derold Haugen said. “We really haven’t had a practice. We haven’t really gotten on our field, we’ve had juniors gone to D.C. To get this, I’m very satisfied.”

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion scored the only runs of the game on a two-out, two-run triple to the right field corner off the bat of Cyle Warcken.

“Normally we’d set up in the gym,” Haugen said. “But it was nice early in the year so we didn’t set a cage up. We got outside and we knew we could throw the ball, we couldn’t do much in the infield. Then we got all that snow, so really we haven’t hit anything live. It’s all been soft toss. Give the kids credit, we put the bat on the ball, we did all right for the first time. These teams here are good. We’re seeing top of the line pitchers.”

Potts, a senior, was sharp to start the game. He retired the side in order in the first, then walked two batters in the second before working out of a jam with a strikeout and a grounder to short. He walked three in four frames but struck out six and left with a 2-0 lead.

“He has a lot of good pitches,” Haugen said. “He throws a fastball, a curveball and a changeup there. But I was impressed with our pitchers, they all pitched well. That’s going to kind of be our strength. We can probably go four to six pitchers deep. We’ll be fine once we get into the year and get some more innings in. We were limiting them to 50, 60 pitches.”

Potts gave way to Johnson, who allowed a two-out sixth-inning single by Joe Fode but threw three scoreless innings, striking out four.

“That’s a good team and a good outing on the hill for their guys,” Skyhawks coach Aric Lee said. “We just have to be ready to hit and attack the baseball. We kind of let them control the game today.”

Michael Fagerland was sharp early for Shiloh, striking out the side in the first and whiffing seven through 3 2/3 innings. But Potts and Dalton Madcke worked out walks and came around to score on a Warken’s hard-hit drive to the corner in right.

Trace King came on and fired 3 1/3 innings hitless innings to keep Shiloh in striking distance.

“Our guys did a good job on the hill too,” Lee said. “We did give them six free passes and you can’t give up freebies like that to good teams. They capitalized on one and we weren’t able to do that.”

Shiloh Christian stranded four baserunners, while LLM left seven on base.

The Loboes (1-1) split a pair of games on the day, falling 2-1 to Thompson and beating Shiloh 2-0.

“Two games, we give up two runs,” Haugen said. “We only scored three, but we came out 1-1 and you can’t ask for much better.”

In other games on Friday, Thompson defeated Velva-Drake-Anamoose 16-0, Kindred-Richland beat Velva-Drake-Anamoose 12-2, and Kindred-Richland beat Park River 7-2.

Shiloh Christian (2-1) dropped its first game in the third game of a season-opening stretch of playing four defending region champions. They’ll square off with Minot Ryan at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“We’ve just got to be ready to play,” Lee said. “We’ve got good competition and we have to be able to rise to that occasion and be ready to go, be mentally tough at the plate and ready to attack the ball.

“Another state tournament team from last year. They’re going to come ready to go. We have to see if we can answer and rebound from today.”

Other games on Saturday are Kidder County-Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter vs. Rugby at 10 a.m., Minot Ryan vs. Park River at noon, Grafton vs. Kidder County-Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at 2 p.m. and Grafton vs. Rugby at 4:30.

