Williston Oilers beat top-seeded Mandan A's, clinch state-tournament bid

Facing their first big postseason test, the Williston Oilers have been passing with flying colors.

Williston clinched a spot in the state Class A American Legion baseball tournament with a 5-2 victory over the Mandan A’s in the semifinals of the West Region tournament on Friday night at Dwyer Field.

The Oilers came into the tournament as the No. 5 seed and earned a berth in the state tournament with back-to-back wins over the No. 4 seed Bismarck Capitals and the No. 1-seeded A’s.

“We’ve played all these teams this year and we’ve lost a lot of games by one run and it’s not because they beat us, it’s more because we beat ourselves,” Oilers coach Trevor Sorenson said. “We came in here knowing we are one of the top teams. We can hit pretty well. Defensively and on the mound, I always tell them not to panic because we’ve got our bats to rely on and usually our bats come through.”

Williston will take on the No. 3 seed, the Bismarck Reps, for the West Region title on Saturday.

“These kids haven’t really been part of a deep postseason run and finding out ways to win against good teams when it’s crunch time, so to see them come through and capitalize on that, it’s good to see,” Sorenson said. “Especially being 16 years old, next year they’re going to go up to the bigger club and play. It’s good experience for them and it’s exciting.”

A strong outing on the mound by Matt Goodman and some early offense helped propel the Oilers to the title game.

Williston jumped out to an early lead.

The Oilers loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the first as Max Heen singled up the middle, Hayden Bergstrom followed with a bunt single and Caeden Call drew a five-pitch walk from A’s starter Jordan Binder.

Connor Ekblad’s line-drive ground-rule double into the right-field corner scored Heen and Bergstrom to give WIlliston a 2-0 lead. Binder worked out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts, retiring the next three batters to limit the damage, stranding two runners in scoring position.

Given an early lead, Goodman pitched six strong innings, limiting Mandan to two runs on five hits. He walked one, hit two batters and struck out one to get the win.

“Matt Goodman was throwing a lot of strikes, keeping hitters off balance with his changeup,” Sorenson said. “He did a good job. There weren’t too many balls that were hit too hard. He gave our fielders a chance to field the ball and make the plays.”

Williston added to the lead with three runs in the fourth. Matt Schmitt lined an RBI triple to right, followed by Carter McCivor’s run-scoring single up the middle. Bergstrom added a sacrifice fly to deep center and the Oilers were up 5-0.

“It seems like somewhere in our lineup, someone’s going to find a way to get a big hit,” Sorenson said. “A lot of times it’s the top to the middle but today it was a little bit of everything in our order, which is nice to see, to get a little activity out of the top and the bottom.”

Mandan got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Jamison Nelson led off with a double and came in to score on a Gage Miller sacrifice fly.

Ashtin Michlitsch’s two-out infield single in the bottom of the sixth brought home Seth Gerhardt to pull the A’s within 5-2.

But that was all the A’s could muster against Goodman, who worked out of jams in the fourth and sixth and stranded six Mandan runners over six frames.

Ekblad took over and worked around a leadoff walk to pick up the save.

“He’s a key player for our team. Any time he goes into the game to pitch, he kind of excites the kids and gets us a little more focused because he’s kind of our closer, so to speak,” Sorenson said. “And he also helps us at the plate as well. He gets big hits when we need it and has good at bats. A good all-around player.”