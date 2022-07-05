Scarlets, Beulah split Class B twinbill

Both the Bismarck Scarlets and the Beulah Cyclones have had a tough start to their 2022 Legion baseball seasons.

Neither got everything they wanted Tuesday in the matchup at Haaland Field, but each came away with a win, with the Scarlets winning the conference-counting first game 3-2, and the Cyclones dominating in a shortened nightcap, 16-6.

"Game one we had awesome pitching and for the most part our defense was there," Scarlets head coach Harris Rice said. "Game two, our pitching didn't compete as well and our defense wasn't there either. If you don't have both, that's pretty bad, if you have at least one you can maybe try and salvage it."

The conference-counting opener was a picture-perfect game for any fans of pitchers duels.

Zach Alissawi and Kayden Larson each threw complete games for their teams, with Alissawi going six strong and Larson completing seven for the win.

"Larson threw really well for Bismarck, there's no question about that," Beulah coach Jeff Baranick said. "We just weren't ready to go, we were swinging at pitches up in the zone and taking pitches right down the gut. Zach threw well, got in a little trouble, and the one inning he started his own problems by walking the No. 9 hitter."

Micah Hummel was the offensive driver for the Scarlets in their win.

Hummel was 2-for-3 with a double and scored two of Bismarck's three runs, including the game-winning run on a well-executed steal of home where Larson, standing on first, drew the attention of Alissawi and his teammates and held attention in the rundown long enough for Hummel to scamper home.

"It was a slow start, we were trying to figure out Beulah's pitcher," Rice said. "Once we got past that second or third inning, we picked it up and started looking more like ourselves, but it took a time through (the order) to get used to it.

"We started out a bit rough with baserunning, but we've worked on it enough now that it's one of our strengths."

"We don't get where we need to be as far as backing bases up, getting to bases," Baranick said. "That kind of stuff hurts you, and it hurt us in the first game."

The bottom of the lineup was Buelah's driving force in the opener, with Jared Klaudt and Gus Stromeden, a pre-game addition to the roster from Beulah's Babe Ruth team, combining to go 4-6.

"(Gus) was our number nine, we were in Beulah looking for our ninth player and we couldn't get him to come up," Baranick said. "Gus plays on the Babe Ruth team and he came with and had a real nice game for us. Happy for him."

Klaudt scored both of Beulah's runs and Stromeden drove Klaudt in both times, first with a two-out double in the second and then with a second RBI double in the top of the seventh.

Representing the tying run, Stromeden was stranded on third as Alissawi grounded out to third to end the game.

The fielding and excellent pitching that allowed the first game to conclude in just over 90 minutes went missing on both sides in the second game.

Seven of Beulah's 16 runs were unearned, while all but one of Bismarck's runs in were unearned.

"I told the boys right after the game, 'If you make a mistake, oh well, move on, make the next one and don't take an error up to your next at-bat and don't take a bad at-bat out into the field,'" Rice said. "Got to be able to flush it down the field. It's all mental."

The Cyclones jumped all over Bismarck starter Karsten Larson, knocking him out in the second inning and tagging him for six earned runs.

"We need to turn things around where we lay off the high pitch and go after the pitch below our hands that we can drive," Baranick said.

The top of Beulah's lineup did the damage. The top five hitters in the lineup combined for nine of Beulah's ten hits, with Trapper Skalsky in particular adding on to a 1-3 effort from game one by going 3-for-4, scoring four runs, driving in three, and swiping two bags.

Every single Beulah hitter either reached base, putting a lot of pressure on Bismarck's defense.

"Trapper Skalsky hit the ball well, he had some nice defensive plays," Baranick said. "Taydon had some nice hits, and Gus Stromeden had a nice game for us, hitting the ball and doing a nice job at first."

While not exactly getting the stellar pitching they got in the first game, Lucas Weidner dodged and weaved his way through four innings.

Despite being charged with all six runs the Scarlets scored, Weidner avoided further damage from his four hits and eight walks issued.

"Weidner threw well the second game out," Baranick said. "Lucas is a younger guy, he throws well, he just has to fill the strike zone more. There were too many walks, and when you roll (Bismarck's) lineup over, they have some hitters that can put it in play and that cost us."

The Scarlets move on to face Hazen tonight at Municipal Ballpark.

"We played Hazen earlier this season and we didn't do well," Rice said. "What I'm looking forward to most is seeing how much we've gotten better since then, because we have worked on a couple things we struggled with in that series specifically. I want to see where we stand now."

A matchup with Hazen is also approaching quickly on Beulah's schedule. The Cyclones tangle with Garrison Thursday, then take on Hazen on Friday.

"Garrison's got a nice team, and they're fun to watch," Baranick said. "Friday we have the Coal Bowl of baseball, and that's always fun. Hazen should also have a nice team, they'll be tough competition and it'll be fun to play against them."

