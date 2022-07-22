Reps edge Senators 9-8, advance to Region title game

With the top four teams of the West Region tournament being Bismarck-Mandan teams, there was a good chance familiar foes would tangle in the semifinals.

The Bismarck Reps and Senators met for the third time this season in the third game at Dwyer Field Friday for a chance to make the West Region tournament championship game, and the Reps got their first win of the season over the Senators, 9-8.

"Never a doubt, right?" Reps head coach Jaden Scott said with a chuckle. "These games are never easy, and clinching a spot in the state tournament is always something to play for. You go in expecting it to be tight, we played a lot of tight games all year, and I think that prepared us to hang tough in that moment where it got shaky."

As one expects when teams combine to score 17 runs, it was a rare sight to see the bases empty outside of the first at-bat of an inning.

Neither team's starter, Tommy Kuhn for the Reps and Ty Sanders for the Senators, made it out of the fourth inning.

"Tommy gave us a good start, obviously giving up five isn't what you want, but he left with the lead so can't say enough there," Scott said.

"One thing I liked is how hard we competed," Senators head coach Troy Olson said. "We were down and could have thrown in the towel, but our compete level was off the charts today, which is great to see in tournament time."

A brief 3-1 Senators lead after the first inning was squashed by a lengthy top of the third inning in which the Reps batted around, taking a 7-3 lead.

The big early hit for the Senators in the first came from Traiden Kalfell, who tripled to center to score Brooks Turner and TJ Olson.

As for the Reps, they dinked and dunked the Senators for their six runs, with a double by Kuhn the lone extra-base hit of the frame.

"We had a good approach that inning," Scott said. "We would have liked to see that more innings, but we put pressure on them and when we go right, that's what we do well, put pressure on teams and be good with two strikes."

"They had six or seven infield singles that inning," Olson said. "He was beating them at the plate, he just wasn't getting a lot of breaks."

The Senators never quite managed a big inning like the Reps did in the third, but they immediately started to chip away at the four-run deficit.

Olson scored his second run of the game in the bottom of the third on a fielder's choice by Zac Brackin. Nick Patton doubled in Matt Steckler and catcher Tyler Kleinjan in the bottom of the fourth to make it a one-run game.

The Senators loaded the bases with two outs thanks, but Brackin lined out to left to squash the Sens' chance to tie the game.

"The left-on-base numbers for both teams was probably crazy," Scott said. "We did a good job of dogging up with guys on base. We let them have one or two here or there, but we avoided the big inning, and that helped lead us to victory."

While his offense was bringing the Sens back from the deficit, Steckler was squeaking in and out of jams. He faced runners in scoring position in every inning he appeared in, and only allowed three runs to score off of it.

The first came on the final hit of the six-run surge in the third inning, but the other two were costlier still.

"I liked the way Steckler threw," Olson said. "He came in and did a great job after that to give us a chance."

The Sens pushed across the tying run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a Sid Olmsted RBI single driving in Turner but left runners on second and third in the process.

That allowed the Reps to respond in the top of the seventh. Steckler allowed four hits, including a leadoff double to Adam Vigness and an RBI triple to Ben LaDuke as part of a two-run inning for the Reps, giving them the lead at 9-7.

"We've come a long way this year," Scott said. "That's maybe the area I'm most proud of these guys in developing is with the bats. We struggled there early on in the year and we worked on getting our hands dirty with two strikes and with runners on and getting our job done and we did a good job of that."

The Reps brought in Andrew Jablonski to try and shut the door, but the Sens cracked the door back open with two hits and two walks that pushed a run across and had the bases loaded for Kalfell, who had reached in all four of his previous plate appearances.

"We stranded the go-ahead run a couple of times," Olson said. "We had a lot of chances with two outs to score runs, and we ended up stranding them."

Jablonski finally settled down and got Kalfell swinging on three pitches to seal the win and a save, sending the Reps on to the West Region championship game.

"Jabbo didn't make it pretty, but he got us out of there with the win in the seventh," Scott said. "We have to come out (today) and play the same way. Our energy and poise was good, we just have to clean some stuff up. We'll be good if we can keep swinging the bats like that."

"You score eight runs, you should probably win a baseball game," Olson said. "We just came up a little short. Really liked the compete level, but we have to be more dialed in at the plate if we want to be successful."

The Senators have a tough road to hoe to make state. With three of four spots already spoken for, the Senators will have to win twice today to extend their season.

First comes a date with the Bismarck Capitals at 11 a.m., who won an exciting loser-out game in 11 innings Friday thanks to a two-out, bases-loaded walk-off single by Harrison Reichert.

Whichever team wins the 11 a.m. game will play for third place and the final spot in the state tournament.

"The thing I like about our situation now is our depth on the mound," Olson said. "We've only used three pitchers, and we have a lot of guys who can throw. Hopefully whoever we'll start will give us a chance to get the first game out of the way, then we'll worry about game two when we take care of game one."