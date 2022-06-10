Pegors blasts walk-off winner as Govs go 2-0 at Border Battle in Mandan

When one aspect of a baseball team falters, another can pick it up.

So it went for the Bismarck Governors in their first two games of the Border Battle Legion tournament in Mandan Friday, as their pitching and offense each won them a game against Fargo Post 2 (4-2) and Saskatoon (9-7).

"When you play Fargo Post 2, you have to play a good game defensively and pitchers have to throw strikes because they're such a good team and so fundamental all the time," Governors head coach Mike Skytland said. "The Saskatoon team played good baseball and kept getting ahead of us, so we didn't have much room for error most of the game."

A tough matchup awaited Bismarck in the opener, with Fargo Post 2, a perennial contender.

Game 1 pitchers Matthew Porter and Carson Motschenbacher were ready for them, and they combined for a three-hitter against a patient Fargo team.

"We played all right, and we competed, but three hits isn't going to beat a lot of people," Fargo coach Luke Rustad said. "We had a couple hard-hit balls that were line drives right at people. When those (fall), it leads to more hits, when they don't, sometimes it doesn't lead to hits.

"Their pitchers did a good job of throwing strikes and letting their defense do the work."

Fargo's damage came in the top of the first, as catcher Will Bachman blasted a two-out, two-run home run to left-center. A double by Aaron Breitbach followed, but Porter got out of the inning with no further damage done.

"The two-run homer doesn't really bother us because they earned it," Skytland said. "I'd rather have that than walks or mistakes. They'll do that once in a while because they're a good baseball team."

After the shaky first inning, Porter and Motschenbacher allowed just a single hit, three walks, and a hit batter to the Fargo offense.

As for Bismarck's offense, it only managed to score in the first and second innings, but those two innings were all the Govs needed.

"It gave us some excitement and confidence in the dugout," Skytland said. "You always like to bounce back right away after giving up some runs."

A two-run triple by Michael Fagerland, his only hit of the day, tied the score at two in the bottom of the first.

"Tough play when you're laying out for it," Rustad said of Fagerland's triple, which was dove for and missed by a Fargo outfielder. "I'm not going to fault effort on a kid for that."

In the second, Bismarck sent six men to the plate and scored another pair of runs, with Joe LaDuke and Isaac Pegors collecting RBIs.

"We were competitive throughout the game," Skytland said. "When we had two strikes, for the most part, we put the ball in play and made them make plays. They're a good defensive team, they'll make a lot of (those plays), but at least you give yourself a chance."

Fargo created threats in the second, third, fourth, and fifth innings, but were unable to push any more runs across.

After a pair of shaky innings to start his outing, Motschenbacher set down the last six Fargo hitters he faced to seal Bismarck's win.

"Our two pitchers had a couple walks, but they'd always bounce back and challenge after that," Skytland said. "We were real good defensively. We were real happy with the game."

Pitching was the key in the opener, and offense was key in Game 2.

Just like its game against Fargo, Bismarck's starter, Ryan Keup this time around, was tagged for runs in the first against Saskatoon.

"I'll give our kids credit," Skytland said. "They kept hanging in there and battled back three, four times."

Bismarck responded right back though. The top of the Governors' order started a trend of doing damage, as Lucas Vasey, Noah Riedinger, Carter Krueger, Tommy Kraljic, and Motschenbacher reached safely to tie the game up at three and knocked Saskatoon starter Colin Plain out after just an inning of work.

"We got some big hits and they had some good pitchers on the mound so it wasn't easy," Skytland said. "We got some big hits at big times, which was the difference."

The teams battled back and forth, though it took a while for Bismarck to take their first lead.

Saskatoon scored twice in the third, knocking out Keup, and twice more in the top of the sixth against Preston Bartsch, who got through four innings of two-run ball.

Bismarck answered with a run in the bottom of the third, two in the fifth to take their first lead, then tied the game up at seven with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

"If you get their starter out of the game, then you keep moving on to the next guy," Skytland said. "You never know who you might get to. (Our pitchers) battled, when they had guys on base they made big pitches to get out of innings."

After Gavin Lill survived a second and third, one-out situation in the top of the seventh, Bismarck came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with the chance to win.

Kraljic led off the inning with a liner to left and was robbed of a hit by an excellent diving catch by the Saskatoon left fielder.

After Motschenbacher struck out swinging, Gavin Lill, who had the hit that gave Bismarck the lead in the bottom of the fifth, drove a single to center.

That's when Pegors, who had been on the bench for Game 2 until that point, stepped in.

"I wasn't sure I was going to get an at-bat," Pegors said. "I was the fourth hitter, but as soon as Gavin got on, I was thinking about putting something in play, something to the gap. (I was) looking for something to handle right away, and he gave me one.

"I like coming up in those situations and I try and be as clutch as I can with my hits. It was cool when Gavin got on, because I knew I had an opportunity to do something special."

Pegors blasted the first pitch he saw from Saskatoon reliever Daniel Revering way over the left-center fence, walking off the Cubs and putting Bismarck in an excellent position to play for the tournament title on Sunday.

"I saw a fastball and I hit it," Pegors said. "I was looking for a pitch I could handle and give it a ride. I think I have one walk-off that I can remember (before this), but I'm not too sure."

Skytland was pleased with what he saw from his crew in the doubleheader sweep, despite a second game that was a little sloppier than he would have liked.

"We made a couple of mistakes which gave them a couple of runs, so we have to clean that up," Skytland said. "It's good to make those mistakes early, and we also minimized them by making good plays after. We've had three close games and won them all, so we hope to keep it up, while learning lessons as you're going so you keep getting better."

