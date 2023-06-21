Scoring in just four innings across 12 innings of baseball isn't always going to get you a sweep.

The Bismarck Reps made it work for Wednesday at Sanford Sports Complex's turf field, beating Watford City 10-0 in five innings in the opener and making a four-run first stand up in a 4-1 victory to finish it off.

"It was one of our better days, Cooper and Cash on the mound were great for us," Reps head coach Jaden Scott said. "Any time you give up one run in two games, something's going right. Offensively, we showed up in Game 1 and then started hot in Game 2 then went to sleep a little.

"At this age, it can be hard to put together 14 innings of good baseball, but we're showing flashes of the kind of team we can be."

in the first game, all nine starters reached base at least once and the Reps put together three innings worth of crooked numbers to end the game after five innings.

"We do a good job of getting guys on base," Scott said. "An area we have to improve is getting guys home more consistently, but a couple big innings today helped get the job done. It's not always perfect, but it gives us something to work on."

Cooper Miller allowed six baserunners across his five innings of shutout ball.

"Our pitchers filled up the zone all day," Scott said. "Defensively, this is as good a group as I've had at this age, and that makes our job a lot easier."

Miller only had a runner reach third once in the game, thanks to a single with two on in the top of the fourth.

"Can't say enough about our two pitchers, both were on four days rest," Scott said. "To come out and compete the way they did is a praise of their character."

Isaac Lewis went 2-for-3 with two runs to lead the Reps. Miller helped himself with two RBIs and Tanner Groseclose reached base three times and scored twice.

The Reps knocked Watford City starter Jordan Doty out after a little more than two innings of work, tagging him with seven of their 10 runs.

"We have a lot of good hitters throughout our lineup, but our top three guys especially were great," Scott said. "I like all our guys swinging the bats, and we have some good competition to crack our lineup and figure out who will be starting at the end of the year."

Landon Ledahl pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for Watford City.

"Sometimes it takes a second when you get a different look in the arm," Scott said. "It took us a bit to adjust, but after seeing him a little, we found out what was working, we didn't give anything away, and we got the tenth run across."

Groseclose's second hit-by-pitch, courtesy of Ledahl, brought in the game-winning run with the bases juiced to end the game a few innings early, the fourth run-rule victory for the Reps in their seven wins.

"We have a ton of talent offensively, and really the only thing holding us back is ourselves," Scott said. "If we can control what we control and go up to the plate with a good approach, we can score runs in bunches."

Bismarck's offense picked up right where it left off in the second game, pushing across four runs against starter Judd Johnsrud.

That was all the Reps got off Johnsrud, who settled down after the tough start to complete all six innings for the Walleye.

"We were feeling ourselves a bit, but I think we're a better team than we showed in the last five innings," Scott said. "It's something we need to work on where kids this age haven't seen a ton of good breaking stuff, and that'll be a point of emphasis for us."

"He was throwing fastballs in that first inning, then moved to throwing a lot more offspeed pitches," Cash Weisenberger said. "We have to sit back, go gap-to-gap with some bloopers, keeping our bats even while playing pressure baseball and hitting the ball hard, not popping out and hitting easy grounders."

After spending the first game behind the dish and going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs at the plate, Weisenberger took the mound for Bismarck and twirled a dandy of a game while adding another hit and RBI at the plate.

"I had a pretty good day at the plate, I'm still struggling with outside pitches because I need to transfer my weight better," Weisenberger said. "In Game 2, my bat wasn't too good, we had a hot first inning and then things died off and we gave up some easy outs."

Weisenberger allowed just a single unearned run. Watford City's Paco Baldenegro reached first on a dropped third strike, stole a pair of bases and scored on a hit by Colten Hufnagel.

"Charlie (Vig, game two's catcher) has a good arm back there, he made a good throw, I just think we need to mix up looks and showing some pickoff attempts," Scott said. "We haven't had a lot of time to throw bullpens and practice those yet, but we'll have time to practice and it's something we'll address."

"That curveball that hit the plate and went off Charlie's head, that was unlucky," Weisenberger said. "That was a bad bounce."

Weisenberger did not face more than four batters in any inning after the second.

"They were ahead a lot on the fastball, so I was targeting the outside of the plate to force some hits off the ends of their bats," Weisenberger said. "Then we'd come back with offspeed stuff to catch them."

What Weisenberger hopes to work on for his future outings is exactly what allowed Watford City to get their run in the second: controlling an opponent's running game.

"That's one thing I've always struggled with, getting pickoffs and varying my looks," he said. "I usually just go in, throw strikes and my infield makes plays, but I wasn't mixing up my looks enough."

Weisenberger set down the last nine batters of the game, including Hufnagel to end it with a strikeout.

"That was very nice, my last inning was one of my best innings," Weisenberger said. "I focused in and ended the game there one-two-three. I wanted to make sure they didn't work to the middle of their order, I just kept it short and sweet."

The 7-3 Reps face the Bismarck Capitals on Friday at Dwyer Field.

"We've had a lot of learning on the fly, which shows us what we need to work on when we get to practice," Scott said. "The more we can get better while doing things on the field, that gives us more time to keep growing as a team."

"Yeah we've played a lot of Bismarck teams, but that's how it is sometimes in baseball, you just have to get your games in," Weisenberger said. "We'll show up, not be intimidated, and shut down like we did today."