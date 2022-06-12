Leininger powers Post 2 past Govs for Border Battle title

The Govs couldn't get Adam Leininger out on Sunday in the championship game of the Border Battle in Mandan.

There was no shame in that, though. Nobody else could either this weekend at Memorial Ballpark.

Leininger, just 16 years-old with two years of high school eligibility still remaining at Fargo Shanley, went 10-for-15 in the three-day tournament with five home runs and 15 runs batted in. Two of his five homers came Sunday in Post 2's 11-0 title-game win over Bismarck.

"Yeah, I felt pretty good at the plate," said Leininger, who also plays football and basketball for the Deacons, but baseball is his favorite sport. "Basically, you're just trying to get pitches in the zone and put a good swing on it, and luckily, things worked out."

There's not much luck involved for the talented left-handed slugging catcher, who clubbed two long home runs in the top of the first inning as Post 2 put it out of reach early with nine runs in their first at-bat. Both home runs were no-doubters -- there are no cheapies at spacious Memorial Ballpark -- although Leininger had no interest in show-boating.

"I'm not going to stand and watch it, I'm not that kind of player," he said. "Bismarck's a really good team. I guess today it was just our day. We always respect our opponent."

Leininger, hitting second in the Post 2 lineup, made it 1-0 with the first of his two first-inning home runs, which cleared the right-field fence by a mile. His second bomb of the inning was a towering drive to right, a three-run shot, to make it 9-0.

"It seemed like they were on everything, they hit a lot of balls hard. They're a good hitting team and that's going to happen sometimes," Govs manager Mike Skytland said.

The loss was the first of the season for Bismarck in six games, which beat Post 2 earlier in the tournament, 4-2.

"Really happy with how we played overall for sure," Skytland said. "This one got away from us a little bit, but just looking at the start we've had, really pleased. We've had contributions from a lot of different guys at the plate and on the mound. I think if we play like we have early on, we're going to give ourselves a lot of chances to win games."

Between Fargo Post 2, Fargo Post 400, West Fargo Sheyenne and the Govs, not to mention Mandan, Minot and Dickinson, it's shaping up as an interesting summer in the Class AA Legion circuit.

"You look at the depth, and I think it's as good as it's been in a while. Lot of really good teams, talented players, it should be a lot of fun," Skytland said.

Post 2 starts every summer with one goal in mind.

"State championship for sure, but it's definitely going to be a battle," Leininger said. "Just in this tournament, the competition was really good and there are more teams out there that have a lot of talent."

Leininger, who hit two home runs for Post 2 last summer as a 15-year-old and two more during the high school season for the Deacons, had plenty of help on Sunday. Aaron Breitbach, Kaden Kvidera and Dylan Erholtz added two hits each.

The Govs, who routed Saskatoon 10-0 in the semifinals earlier Sunday, were held to just one hit by Post 2 pitcher Joshua Biver, who was named the tournament's top pitcher. Leininger, of course, was named MVP. Bismarck infielder Lucas Vasey was named the defensive MVP. Vasey turned in several slick plays at second and third.

Carson Motschenbacher had the Govs' lone hit in the championship game.

Bismarck has another challenging week ahead. After hosting Williston Tuesday, Fargo Post 400 and Post 2 are here Wednesday and Thursday. All three start at 5 p.m. and will be played at Municipal Ballpark.

"We're coming out of the gate with a busy start against a lot of good teams," Skytland said. "Our guys have definitely shown we're in that conversation. We'll be ready to get back at it Tuesday."

