Keybirds hold off Chiefs’ late rally, sweep

On a tough night, the Mandan Chiefs put things together late and nearly pulled off a big comeback.

But it was not to be, as Williston held off a late comeback to post a statewide league doubleheader sweep on Wednesday at Memorial Ballpark.

Down by six runs going to the bottom of the seventh inning of the nightcap on a cool, windy night in Mandan, the Chiefs struck for four late runs, put the potential tying runs on base and brought the potential winning run to the plate.

But Williston wiggled out of the jam as Alex Blume – the third Keybirds pitcher of the inning – struck out Lucas Burgum with runners at first and third to end the threat.

“I’m kind of speechless,” Chiefs coach Jake Kincaid said. “I wish we would have put that together a little earlier in the game. We left a lot of runners on base. That’s the disappointing part.”

It looked like Williston was on its way to a big win and a sweep when the Keybirds scored four times in the top of the sixth to take an 8-2 lead.

The Chiefs had chances throughout the doubleheader, but stranded 12 men on base in the nightcap, twice leaving the bases loaded and two runners on in the final frame.

“There’s a lot more to offense in baseball than just hitting and I think we found that out tonight,” Kincaid said. “I thought Williston had much better at bats which led to them having much better offense. Whether they hit it or draw a walk. I didn’t think we did a very good job with our at bats.”

Each team scored a run in the first inning. Williston’s Chris Combs singled and scored the game’s first run on a Braves error.

Avery Bogner singled to lead off the bottom of the first, went to third on Brayden Bunnell’s single and came home on a wild pitch to even it up at 1-1.

The Keybirds struck for three runs in the top of the second.

Alex Ewert had a one-out RBI double, Combs brought home a run with a sacrifice fly and Grant Cymbaluk added a two-out run-scoring single to make it 4-1.

McCoy Keller’s two-out RBI double in the third brought home Isaac Huettl to make it 4-2.

The Keybirds erupted for four runs in the sixth, stringing together four consecutive run-scoring hits.

Sawyer Hanson drew a one-out walk. Micah Larson followed with a triple, before Derek Lee doubled. Ewert followed a ground-rule double and Ashton Collings’ RBI single made it 8-2.

Anthony Johnson’s two-out, bases-loaded walk brought home a run in the bottom of the seventh. Bogner’s wind-blown hit to left cleared the bases and pulled the Chiefs within 8-6.

The Chiefs piled up 21 hits in the two games but Williston managed to take an early lead in both contests, which was a key on a tough day weather-wise for pitchers.

“It’s the old adage. Both teams are playing in it,” Kincaid said. “I thought we could have done a better job of mentally handling some of that stuff.”

Mandan outhit Williston 11-9 in the opener, but the Keybirds scored two runs apiece in the first, second and fourth innings, taking a 7-4 lead through 5 1/2 innings.

The Chiefs evened it up with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, capped by Bunnell’s two-out, two-run single to make it 7-7 going to the final frame.

But Williston answered. Lee forced home the game-winning run with a bases-loaded hit by pitch and Ewert added an insurance run on an RBI single.

After splitting a doubleheader the previous night in Bismarck, the Keybirds improved to 3-3 statewide with three wins in four days.

Mandan (3-5, 0-3 statewide) will host Fargo Post 400 on Thursday looking for its first league win.

“It’s a quick turnaround tomorrow. We’ve got to find a way to pick up the pieces a little bit and kind of find our confidence,” Kincaid said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0