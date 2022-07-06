Hazen sweeps season series with Scarlets

A talent-laden Hazen squad swept the Bismarck Scarlets in the first doubleheader the two teams played two weeks ago in Hazen.

While the battle came to Bismarck's Municipal Ballpark, the results stayed the same as the Astros swept the Scarlets, 14-1 and 15-7.

"Our bats showed up tonight, we hit the ball well in both the first and second game," Hazen coach Nate Leintz said. "Our pitchers threw strikes and our defense made plays. We had an idea of what (the Scarlets) were capable of, and we didn't want to take them lightly by any means."

Four different Hazen hitters had two or more hits in Game 1, which was shortened to five innings thanks to the Astros hitting the 10-run rule with a five-run top of the fifth inning.

The Sayler brothers, Landen and Parker, caused havoc nearly every time they approached the plate.

Landen was 2-for-3 with a double and a walk, scored all three times he reached base and drove in four runs while stealing a base.

"Landen had a good game for us. He's been hot as of late," Leintz said. "He continued to swing the bat well and played well defensively."

Parker Sayler was 3-4 with a double of his own, scoring just a single run and driving in two more.

"We swung the bat well, we were aggressive at the plate when we saw good pitches and put the ball in play and made things happen," Leintz said. "I'm hoping our approach at the plate stays the way it was tonight, being aggressive when the ball is in the zone and laying off pitches that aren't so great."

As the Saylers and Hunter Keller (2-for-3, BB, 2 R, SB) were causing problems for Scarlets pitchers Evan and Micah Hummel, Mason Wick (himself 2-for-4 with a run scored at the plate) was dealing on the mound.

Wick surrendered just four hits and a walk, striking out one and allowing just a single earned run over five innings of effective work.

"Mason Wick pitched well for us in the first game," Leintz said. "He threw a lot of strikes, filled up the zone, and gave our defense a chance to make plays for him. It was a good team effort in game one."

The offense that powered the Astros to their conference win was ready and waiting to get back to work in Game 2, which was helpful as the Scarlets weren't going away nearly as easily.

Every Hazen starter reached base at least once, led by Tyson (2-4, two runs scored and a stolen base) and Mason Wick (2-3, double, walk, two runs, three runs driven in), Keller again (1-2, walk, hit by pitch, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base), and a 4-for-4 night by Grant Krause.

This time each side put two pitchers on the mound, with Tanner Hofer and Bradyn Braithwaite toeing the rubber for Hazen and Zach Golberg and Kelsen Kudrna topping the hill for the Scarlets.

With only five innings to play in a non-conference affair, the demand for innings wasn't as great, and all four hurlers completed at least two innings before being relieved.

"Our pitchers throwing strikes is one of our biggest strengths," Leintz said. "We didn't pitch a lot of guys, but the guys we did pitch threw strikes and that's a key to any game at this level, throwing strikes, it gives you a chance every night (if you do that)."

Golberg lasted just two innings, allowing eight runs, only four of which were earned, before giving way to Kudrna, who threw the lone 1-2-3 inning in game two in the third before being touched up for seven more runs across the fourth and fifth.

"The biggest thing for us is getting kids experience (in game two of doubleheaders)," Leintz said. "The guys who don't play a lot of innings in the first game, we get them into the second game no matter what, for the at-bats, the experience, and learning the game."

Hofer puttered along in the first two innings before running into big trouble in the third, at which point Braithwaite was summoned to get the final two outs and then finish the remainder of the game.

Allowing just two runs on two hits and three walks, Braithwaite got the job done and closed out the Astros' second sweep of the Scarlets.

"This week, this was our second doubleheader, we have one more this week and then we have four doubleheaders next week," Leintz said. "Limiting innings, limiting pitches for our pitchers is huge this time of summer when guys are getting tired and the heat is becoming a factor."

That final doubleheader this week is a region matchup against Beulah, a big rivalry game for the Astros.

"(We've played) really competitive games this year, and come tournament time it's anybody's tournament," Leintz said. "It's always a fun rivalry (with Beulah), it's always very competitive, and both teams will show up ready to play and it'll be a fun (couple of games)."