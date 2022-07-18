Govs top Chiefs in the heat, remain in contention for No. 1 seed

Noah Riedinger wiggled off the hook twice to keep the Bismarck Governors in the hunt for the top seed in the state.

Riedinger, the third pitcher of the night for the Govs, worked out of bases loaded jams in the sixth and seventh innings as the home team held off the Mandan Chiefs 6-3 in the heat Monday night at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

"Things worked out. Wasn't the prettiest I'd say, but we were able to close it out," said Riedinger, who earned the save to go with an RBI single earlier in the game. "Mandan's a good team. Anytime you're able to beat our cross-river rival, you have to feel good about that."

As hot as it was, mid-90s all game, it felt much worse with the bayou-level humidity.

"North Dakota is so bipolar weather-wise. One day it can be terrible like this, then super windy the next," said a sweat-drenched Riedinger. "You just have to focus and play through it the best you can."

The win was the 10th in a row for the Govs, who are 14-2 in Class AA American Legion games this season. It'll be Bismarck (14-2), Fargo Post 2 (12-2) and West Fargo Sheyenne (10-4) in some order as the top three seeds for next week's state tournament in West Fargo.

The Govs' last two games are tonight against Dickinson. Wednesday's doubleheader against Minot has been cancelled.

Riedinger, who will play baseball at BSC next season, but will be back with the Govs next year due to being a young senior (17), isn't surprised by their strong summer.

"I'm not sure many people thought we'd be challenging for the number one seed, but I thought we had a really good team," he said. "We have so many good players, really solid pitching, I mean, that's what you need to win and we have it."

Gavin Lill, just a 15-year-old, tossed five solid innings to earn the win. Lill has two years left at Century, but could potentially play three more after this summer with the Govs.

"Lucky us," Bismarck coach Mike Skytland said of Lill's future. "He was really good. The key thing was, a lot of strikes. He had an outing like this in Nebraska. Mandan has a good lineup, but he was able to keep them in check."

The Chiefs made things interesting in their last two at bats.

They loaded the bases in the sixth, but Riedinger came in to get a flyout to end the uprising.

In the seventh, shortstop Michael Fagerland made a sparkling diving stop on a ball appeared ticketed for center field with the bases loaded. But the Shiloh multi-sport standout flipped to second baseman Ryan Keup for the game-ending force out.

"Great play by Michael," Riedinger said. "That was huge."

Both starting pitchers threw well. Mandan's Lucas Burgum worked into the fifth inning before being lifted. He was charged with six runs, but only three were earned.

Isaac Pegors had two of the Govs' seven hits. The University of Mary commit also scored and drove in a run.

McCoy Keller of Mandan had the lone extra-base knock, banging a double off the left-field fence in the top of the first inning. Keller finished 2-for-3.

The Braves have 22 wins on the season, but are still not clear of the play-in game. The Chiefs are sitting fifth, but spots four through seven are packed tight. The top six teams advance through to state. Spots 7-10 have to win play-in games on Saturday.

The Chiefs play at Grand Forks Wednesday and West Fargo Thursday.

The Govs, who are 22-7 overall, are done after tonight's doubleheader against Dickinson, which starts at 5:30 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.

"I think just the overall consistency from the start of the season all the way through has been really good," Skytland said of the Govs' .759 summer. "To put ourselves in position to be the 1-, 2- or 3-seed, you have to play well and our kids have."