Govs take 12-game winning streak to state Legion, but only one team advances this year

Scoring a trip to Rapid City for the Central Plains Regional will take one more win this year than it did last year.

The state Class AA American Legion baseball tournament begins today in West Fargo, but only the champion will play past this week. Last season, both teams in the championship game -- Fargo Post 400 and Fargo Post 2 -- advanced. This year, just the last team standing on Saturday at Young Field earns a ticket to the Black Hills.

As part of a reclassification of the regions, Nebraska was moved back into the Central Plains, costing North Dakota its second bid.

The last two Central Plains Region champions were both from North Dakota -- Fargo Post 2 in 2019 and Fargo Post 400 last season -- proving that in recent seasons at least, teams from here stack up with the best from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

"It's kind of unfortunate how it worked out, but the teams know the situation going in," Bismarck Govs manager Mike Skytland said.

No team enters the state tournament hotter than the Govs.

Bismarck has won 12 games in a row and went 16-2 in games which counted for seeding in this week's tournament.

The Govs are +100 (245-145) in run differential for the season. Their only two losses in conference games came in mid-June to Fargo Post 2, by a combined five runs. Since then, all wins.

"We knew the potential was there to have a really good team," Skytland said. "I think the concentration on a day-in and day-out basis has allowed us to put something like this together."

Skytland, in his 19th season as Govs manager, doesn't remember a team previously riding such a hot streak into the state tournament.

"I think day by day, you're just worried about getting better and focusing on what's in front of you," Skytland said. "When you hear somebody mention it, it almost surprises you."

As expected, it's been a collective effort from the start. No player has eye-popping numbers, but the roster is deep.

"We knew we had a lot of versatile players," Skytland said. "It's kind of played out that way with a lot of guys contributing in many ways."

The Govs are hitting .339 as a team. Noah Riedinger leads the way with a sparkling .447 average. The BSC commit has 23 RBI, second-most behind future Marauder Isaac Pegors’ 34. Pegors has hit four of the Govs’ six home runs. Riedinger and Lucas Vasey have the others.

Carter Krueger (.386), Michael Fagerland (.358), Parker Sagsveen (.356) and Ryan Keup (.353) are all hitting .350 or better. Gavin Lill (.349) is close.

On the mound, Carson Motschenbacher leads in innings (34 1/3) and is tied with Lill for the most wins (4). Motschenbacher will start the Govs’ opener, set for 4:30 p.m. today against Jamestown. Motschenbacher started the opener at the state Class A tournament in the high school season for Century.

“He’s got a lot of experience,” Skytland said of the 6-3 right-hander. “We’re happy to start with them and then we’ll go from there.”

The Govs have six players with 20 innings or more innings pitched – Gavin Lill (29 1/3 IP, 3.58 ERA, 4-1), Luke Pengilly (25 1/3, 4.62, 2-2), Matthew Porter (23 1/3 IP, 4.56 ERA, 3-0, 2 saves, 32 SO), Wyatt Kraft (20 2/3 IP, 2.03 ERA, 3-0) and Tommy Kraljic (20 IP, 1.75 ERA, 2-0). Preston Bartsch is one out short of 20.

The tournament field is deep. Fargo Post 2 is 30-8-1. West Fargo won 14 of its 18 statewide games. Mandan, seeded fifth, has wins over Post 2 and the Govs this summer.

"There is a lot of quality this year," Skytland said. "I think a team effort in all phases will give us the best chance to win. Doing that has been our strength this season."