Govs sweep doubleheader with Stars

Taking advantage of mistakes when they are presented to you is critical in baseball.

Bismarck made the most of six Fargo Post 400 errors Wednesday, as the Governors swept a twinbill with the Stars, 4-2 and 10-0.

"They're a good team, and coming in we knew that," Bismarck head coach Mike Skytland said. "We played well in all phases of the game, and when you do that, good things usually happen."

Despite the sweep, Bismarck almost missed out on enough opportunities in the opener that despite advancing a runner at least as far as second in every inning but the fifth, the Govs only put up two runs in the first five innings of play.

Those runs came courtesy of a full-count, two-out, bases-loaded RBI walk by Parker Sagsveen in the bottom of the first and a throwing error that caromed off the helmet of Gavin Lill and went into center field to allow Matthew Porter to score the tying run.

With the game still close, Govs starter Carson Motschenbacher had to work himself out of trouble in both the second and third innings to only surrender a single run on each occasion.

Motschenbacher danced into and out of trouble through the sixth inning, but when he gave up a double to Fargo catcher Hayden Kressin and a hit by pitch to Chayton Senn, Isaac Pegors came in to get the job done on the mound.

It took just two pitches for Pegors to work out of the jam, as he induced a 3-6-1 double play to end Fargo's threat.

Bismarck scored the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth.

"The biggest thing is, when you're not providing at the plate that you stay in the game and do what you can to help the team," Pegors said. "Whether it's defensively or pitching, that's the key if you're not in it at the plate."

After catcher Max Vig singled and was moved to second on a sac bunt by Porter, Lill drove Vig in with a single to center, and then came around to score thanks to a passed ball, a balk, and a wild pitch.

In the top of the seventh, Pegors locked down the win thanks to a strikeout, a lineout, and a popout to first.

"We kept it pretty clean defensively, which in weather like this can be tough," Skytland said of playing defense with wind gusts topping 40 miles per hour. "It's North Dakota, so they're used to it."

Pegors delivered at the plate in Game 2.

Pegors broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third with a solo home run to right-center.

"I wasn't seeing the ball too well in the first game," Pegors said. "I changed my approach (to) looking middle-away off the lefties, and that was the big change I made between games."

Between Pegors' second and third at-bats, his teammates scratched out a second run in the bottom of the fourth, thanks to a pair of Fargo errors which helped Game 2 catcher Marcus Butts work his way around from first after a two-out single.

While the Govs built their 2-0 lead, they left the Stars in the capable hands of Wyatt Kraft, who pitched five innings of shutout ball, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out four.

"We had great pitching in both games," Skytland said. "They threw strikes and both got better as the game went on, which is good. They used their defense well, and it was a good effort by both of them."

Pegors led off the fifth with his second home run of the game, this time to dead center field.

"He struggled in his first at-bats of the day," Skytland said. "He knew he was close, then he obviously centered a couple of balls. He's a real good hitter."

His home run set off a snowball effect. Three errors by the Stars, six Bismarck hits, including a Pegors RBI double, keyed an eight-run bottom of the fifth to end it early.

"The second game shows if you keep after it, you can have one of those innings where you break it open," Skytland said. "It was 2-0 and their guy was throwing a good game, but we just happened to break it open in that second game.

"(Fargo) isn't going to make many (mistakes), so when they made them, it was almost a surprise. Guys after that picked up and got some big hits to take advantage of them."

Bismarck battered Post 400 starter Jacob Topp to the tune of 13 hits, 10 runs (of which, only four were earned), and a pair of walks, heading into tonight's doubleheader against Fargo Post 2.

"Post 2 has been right at the top of the state for a number of years," Skytland said. "You know when you play them you have to play a good baseball game, and our guys feel confident we're at Post 2's level."

"It's going to be fun, Fargo teams are fun and I think we can compete with them," Pegors said. "We just have to play our game and stick to what we do best."

