Timing is everything in baseball.

Timing of when start your swing, timing a pitcher's delivery to home when trying to steal a base, throwing off a hitter's timing.

Game start time was the downfall of the Govs Friday afternoon, as a 90-minute delay in their second game, and a fortuitous home run by Regina White Sox hitter Carson Fox, cost the Govs a chance at a 2-0 start to their season in the Mandan Border Battle at Memorial Park.

"First day, we've liked a lot of things we've seen," Bismarck head coach Mike Skytland said. "Good enthusiasm on opening day, the team's playing together for the first time, so there's a lot of excitement and we've been playing some good baseball.

"Canada's got some good teams up there, and we get to try some things out. It's a nice way to start the season."

The first game of their day went about as well as you could ask, with the Govs blowing out the Southeast Saskatoon Twins 15-1 in six innings.

Six Bismarck pitchers combined for a five-hitter in the win, while the Govs took advantage of 10 walks and six hit batters to put up 15 runs, nine of which came in the top of the sixth.

"We strung some hits together, had some good at-bats, and while we didn't score early, we kept having good at-bats," Skytland said. "That allowed us to string some runs together late. Good way to start the year.

"We had a lot of good efforts from all the guys who have gone out and pitched. We wanted everybody to get some action this weekend."

The nine-run top of the sixth pushed the start time of Bismarck's second game back to nearly 1:30 p.m., and that was time that the Govs would have liked to have had back.

Playing the Regina White Sox in their second game of the day, the Govs and White Sox traded run-scoring innings in the opening frame, then settled into a pitching battle.

After a shaky start to his outing for Jace Groseclose, Isaac Mitchell came on in relief for the Govs and completed three and two-thirds innings of two run ball.

"Yeah he settled things down for us in that long relief role that gives you a chance," Skytland said. "Weather permitting, we had a chance in the game because he kept us in it."

Falling behind 2-1 after the first, the Govs tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the third when Eli Thompson scampered home from third after a throwing error by Regina's catcher.

The Govs took their first lead of the game in the top of the fifth on back-to-back hits by Noah Riedinger and Carter Krueger, with Krueger knocking a double to the wall in left center.

Unfortunately for the Govs, just moments before the weather took a turn for the worst and forced a pause, Fox, who had come on in relief to end Bismarck's threat in the top of the fifth, blasted a two-out, two-run bomb over the high wall in left to give the White Sox the lead back at 4-3.

"Definitely earned that one, he hit it way over the fence, the Monster in left," Skytland said. "All you can do is tip your cap, because it wasn't that bad of a pitch, but he hit it at the right time."

Mitchell recorded the final out, but before the Govs could begin their at-bat in the top of the sixth, first lightning, then rain arrived to delay the action.

"We were having a tough time getting the big hit in this game," Skytland said. "Hopefully we get two more innings to punch a couple more through, but we'll see what they decide with the weather."

The Govs did get their wish for the game to re-start, but were unable to take advantage and the score remained the same through the final two innings.

"I don't know how it'll work, it will probably depend on how long the delay goes," Skytland said. "We're through five, so I don't know if they'll shut us down or if we'll play the last two. Hopefully it clears up."

The delay in the schedule pushed back all three of the later games lined up to start after the second Govs game, which could make the schedule today tight.

Bismarck's only remaining pool play game is against the Saskatoon Cubs, who were lined up to face Mandan in the late game Friday.

"That's another Saskatchewan team, and we don't know a lot about these teams coming in," Skytland said. "That's part of the fun of it, going out and playing against good players from another country, which is always fun."