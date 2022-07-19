Govs cap regular season with sweep of Dickinson

Heading into the postseason, the Bismarck Governors are on a roll.

Carson Motschenbacher was dominant for six innings in the opening game and Bismarck manufactured runs in the bottom of the sixth and bottom of the seventh with Marcus Butts scoring on a walkoff wild pitch. Sweeping the Dickinson Roughriders in their regular-season finale on Tuesday night, the Govs will take a 12-game winning streak into the Class AA state tournament next week in West Fargo.

Motschenbacher and reliever Preston Bartsch combined to limit Dickinson to two runs on six hits in a 5-2 win in the first game at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The late game went down to the wire.

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Motschenbacher’s sac fly tied the game at 6-6. In the bottom of the seventh, Butts led off by reaching on a Dickinson error, went to second on a Lucas Vasey walk, took third on a passed ball and came home with the winning run on a wild pitch by Dickinson reliever Isaac Daley.

“This group is really resilient,” Govs coach Mike Skytland said. “I think that game definitely showed that. We made a couple of mistakes but they just keep believing for seven innings and they’ve been finding a way.”

The Govs won despite managing just five hits against Dickinson starter Jaden Bast and committing four errors.

“We’d rather play clean. I think we’re a better team than the way we played in the second game but it did show our resilience and sometimes you have to win games ugly,” Skytland said.

Tommy Kraljic retired the first six batters he faced. He went five innings, allowing three runs, one earned, while striking out six.

Matthew Porter pitched the sixth, working around an error to strand a runner at third.

After the Govs evened it up in the bottom of the sixth, Michael Fagerland threw a 1-2-3 top of the seventh and picked up the win.

Motschenbacher allowed only four baserunners – none of them making it farther than first – over the first five frames of the opener. He walked two, hit a batter and struck out two.

Bismarck gave him some early runs to work with.

Lucas Vasey led off the bottom of the first with a double and came in with the first run of the game on Isaac Pegors’ one-out RBI single.

The Govs added two more runs in the second. With two out and runners at the corners, Max Vig took off from first and stole second, allowing Fagerland to come home on the front end of a double steal. Vasey followed that with an RBI single up the middle and Bismarck led 3-0 on Dickinson ace Troy Berg.

Bismarck tacked on two more runs in the fourth as Motschenbacher was in the process of retiring 11 of 12 batters. Parker Sagsveen led off with an infield single and Vig was hit by a pitch. Lill drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-0 and Pegors’ sacrifice fly to center made it a five-run lead.

Motschenbacher was cruising along through innings, allowing two singles – one in the first and one in the fourth – by Jaden Bast – and singles by Kaeden Krieg in the fifth and Landon Olson in the sixth.

He ran into trouble in the seventh.

Isaac Daley led off with a walk and Aiden Haich doubled to the right field corner. After Motschenbacher hit Drew Kovash with a pitch to load the bases, Krieg brought home two runners on a double to right.

Preston Bartsch came on with two runners on and two runs in, leading 5-2 and got out of the jam to pick up a save. After walking Jace Kovash to load the bases, Bartsch got Olson to pop up to short, retired Berg on a flyball to right and Carson Weiler grounded out to first to finish the game.

“Motsch was really good through six and I think he got a little tired in the seventh plus they had seen him a couple of times,” Skytland said. “And then Bartsch came in and really made a couple of big pitches in a big situation.”

With the sweep, the Govs (16-2, statewide, 26-7 overall) clinched at least the No. 2 seed for the state tournament. Fargo Post 2, which was hosting Fargo Post 400 on Tuesday night, could claim the No. 1 seed if they win out. Post 2 also hosts Williston on Friday.

No matter what the seed they end up with, the Govs feel good heading into the postseason.

“When you go into a double-elimination tournament, you never know what seed is going to be better. We’ll just worry about ourselves and look forward to Tuesday,” Skytland said.

The Govs have been playing well down the stretch.

“I think this team has a lot of confidence and a lot of confidence in each other so if one guy isn’t doing well, everybody is there to pick him up. That’s a real strength of our team right now,” Skytland said.

There’s no clear-cut favorite heading into the state tournament.

“It’s a very competitive league,” Skytland said. “I don’t think there’s a team that we play that we think is an easy game. It’s that competitive. The play-in teams are going to be as competitive as the other teams. It should be a fun state tournament.”

The Roughriders (7-9 statewide, 19-14 overall) have one more doubleheader left before the state tournament, hosting Minot on Thursday.

The state Class AA tournament is set for July 26-30 in West Fargo. The Central Plains Regional is Aug. 3-7 in Rapid City, S.D.