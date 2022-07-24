Goodman, Williston sweep through West Region tournament

Baseball allows a player having a down game in one phase of the game to positively affect his team in another.

Matt Goodman, a second-year infielder and pitcher with the Williston Oilers, found plenty of ways to help his team to victory as they downed the Bismarck Reps 17-4 in the Class A West Region tournament championship game on Saturday night.

"It feels great knowing we went from having one conference win two or three weeks ago to being here now, winning the tournament," Goodman said. "Going from nothing to something, pretty much. It feels great. Last year we had six wins on the year out of 40 games, so it feels great to actually win games this season."

While they didn't rack up a huge number of conference wins, the Oilers still played well enough in the regular season, particularly down the stretch, to be named the No. 5 seed in the West Region tournament.

That matched them up in the first round with the No. 4-seeded Bismarck Capitals, who the Oilers beat 5-3.

"The key to our turnaround was a lot of energy," Goodman said. "It starts off with us being away every game, so we're always starting with the bats and scoring right away."

A trend was set by the Oilers in the first one, one that bodes well for any team in postseason play. All three of their starters in the West Region tournament -- Jayden Iba, Goodman, and Landon Miller -- threw six innings while allowing three earned runs or fewer.

"We're just playing good baseball right now," Williston head coach Trever Sorenson said. "Our starters did a great job. All three have thrown well in the last month. They've come up big for us and it's a reason we've won a lot of games recently."

Facing the top-seeded Mandan A's with a chance to lock in a trip to state on Friday, Goodman hurled six innings of one-run ball, allowing just five hits, a walk, and two hit batters to reach.

"I felt great on the mound," Goodman said. "Threw up zeros early, had a lot of confidence, and just kept going. My defense made a lot of plays for me. I knew I'd have to throw strikes and make [Mandan] chase."

"Goodman did well, he kept the A's off-balance," Sorenson said. "He threw his change-up, which wasn't always working but worked enough to make a difference in the game, and threw strikes and made pitches when he needed to. He's been consistent all year in throwing strikes and keeping us in ball games, so it was a no-brainer to go with him."

In the championship game Saturday, Goodman connected for the long home run of the tournament.

"Today our whole lineup was hitting," Sorenson said. "That's awesome in a championship game. Matt's been a solid hitter for us all year, it seems like he's the guy to come up with a big hit when we need it, so him hitting like he did today (against the Reps) was no surprise."

With the Oilers already up 7-0, Goodman led off the top of the second inning with a home run over the left-field fence.

"My approach starts with confidence," he said. "My first at-bat I didn't do too hot, but I stayed simple and short with my swing and drove the ball."

Goodman's blast was one of 10 extra-base hits by the Oilers lineup Saturday in their 17-hit attack.

While limited to nine runs combined between the first two games, Williston finished the West Region tournament with four hitters hitting over .400, including Goodman, who hit .500 (4-for-8) while finishing a double shy of the cycle across the tournament.

"We wait for good pitches to hit, we get barrels to the ball well," Sorenson said. "We try to keep it simple so the kids aren't over-thinking at the plate, and we just waited for good pitches and hit balls hard."

Leadoff hitter Max Heen was 5-for-8 and reached base four other times while scoring six runs. Haden Bergstrom was 5-for-11 with two triples, a double, four runs scored and three runs driven in. Garrett Solberg was 3-4 with three walks, three runs scored and four runs driven in.

"All 12 of our hitters are smart," Sorenson said. "They tend to swing a lot at good pitches, it's rare for them to chase stuff or help the pitcher out when he's struggling. They're smart at realizing the situation, staying calm, relaxed and patient and waiting for a good pitch."

The Oilers head to the state tournament in Watford City hoping to hold up the responsibility of being the top seed in the West against the fourth seed in the East, Wahpeton.

Williston will be joined by the Bismarck Reps, the Bismarck Senators, who outlasted the Mandan A's in the third-place game to receive the No. 3 seed, and the Watford City Walleye at the state tournament, which starts on Friday.

"We'll be practicing a lot, all of the little things," Goodman said. "We'll practice the little things and then perform out in the field. We're not going to doubt who we play, because we went from being not-too-hot at the beginning of the year to where we are now, so we'll just go out and play baseball."

Joining Wahpeton from the East are top-seeded Kindred, who will tangle with the Walleye, second-seeded Casselton, who will play the Senators, and the third-seeded Fargo Jets, who will battle the Reps.

"We're looking forward to playing teams we haven't seen, that's always exciting," Sorenson said. "You never know what you're going to get, what you're going to see."